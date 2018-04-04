Nevada Solar Milestone Demonstrates Need to Raise Renewable Portfolio Standard

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) urged Nevada to update its Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) at the ballot in November after the stateâ€™s largest utility said it had met its renewable energy goal for the eighth year in a row. Below is a statement from Sean Gallagher, SEIAâ€™s vice president of state affairs:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) urged Nevada to update its Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) at the ballot in November after the state's largest utility said it had met its renewable energy goal for the eighth year in a row. Below is a statement from Sean Gallagher, SEIA's vice president of state affairs:



"NV Energy's announcement demonstrates its commitment to expanding utility scale solar energy. Reaching their goal also makes clear that it's time for Nevada to raise its Renewable Portfolio Standard to the next level, providing companies the certainty they need to invest, which will bring even more solar jobs to the state. Nevada residents will have their say on the ballot in November, and we strongly encourage them to vote to raise the state goal to 50 percent renewable energy by 2030."Nevada currently requires 20 percent of its electricity to come from renewable energy sources with that target increasing to 25 percent by 2025. Last year, Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed a bill that would have increased the RPS. Yet, NV Energy has consistently exceeded the current parameters.Nevada is the 4th largest solar state in the U.S., with 2,595 megawatts of installed capacity. The state's solar industry employs 6,564 workers, ranking it 10th among states, and 2nd for solar jobs per capita.###About SEIAÂ®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIAÂ® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.