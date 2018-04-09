Vincotech’s New Booster + H6.5 Inverter – the Easy-to-Use Module for Single-Phase Solar Applications

UNTERHACHING, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the launch of the new flowSOL 1 BI (TL) high efficiency H6.5 inverter with dual booster designed to ease the development of single-phase solar applications up to 10 kW. Efficient, reliable and robust, this module is perfect for higher power multi-PV installations.



More Headlines Articles

The new flowSOL 1 BI (TL) is an innovative module which features a dual booster and three-level H6.5 inverter in a single housing. This smart alternative to conventional solutions reduces power losses by up to 20%. Its three-level topology reduces filtering effort compared to two-level solutions and its high integration drastically cuts design time compared to discrete or multiple module solutions. The compact flowSOL 1 BI (TL) module's high power density also helps reduce system weight and is rated for 650 V / 50 A or 75 A.The new flowSOL 1 BI (TL) is packaged in the low-inductive 82 x 38 x 12 mm flow 1 housing and is available now.To learn more about Vincotech's flowSOL 1 BI (TL) modules, please visit: http://www.vincotech.com/flowSOL-1-BI-TLTo see Vincotech's entire range of power modules, please visit: http://www.vincotech.com/products/by-topologies.htmlVincotech is a registered trademark of Vincotech Holdings S.à.r.l.ABOUT VINCOTECHVincotech - an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues. With approximately 500 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success.To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.