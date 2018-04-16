Antaisolar presented at the smart energy conference and exhibition in Sydney
The exhibition had come to the end in Sydney, Antaisolar made its debut with aluminum solar racking and received a lots of inquiries.
Time: 10 Apr, 2018 - 11 Apr, 2018
Products: SC ground mounting system, CG ground mounting system, pile ground mounting system, solar ground screw, solar roof mount accessories and so on.
Scene: Many professional buyers and sellers in the energy industry gathered for the event. The business team gave a full description of Antai's market in Australia and product features to the customers and friends.
Antaisolar solar mounting system, with high-intensity rail, high-quality surface treatment and optimized mechanical structure, has excellent wind pressure, corrosion resistance and seismic performance, which enables it to withstand severe natural conditions. Moreover, the superior performance makes solar rackings have been widely favored by customers and maintained good cooperation with many distributors and retailers in Australia.
In the future, Antaisolar will continue to innovate in quality, technology and services to provide customers with high-yield, high-return investment experience.
