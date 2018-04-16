Seraphim and Solaria Enter Into a Worldwide Collaboration on High Performance Solar Module Technology



More Headlines Articles

FREMONT, CA, April 16, 2018 - Solaria Corporation, a global provider of solar module products and technologies,announced today that the company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Seraphim Solar. Pursuant to the agreement, both companies will work together to develop advanced photovoltaic manufacturing technologies and implement these technologies for mass production."Key energy industry players recognize the technology advancements that Solaria has commercialized with its high performance PowerXT® module series and its solar shingling products," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "Seraphim is the ideal partner for the joint development of newsolar technologies and helping us realize those technologies into mass production. Through economies of scale, we expect to not only bring down the overall cost of the module itself, but also enhance the performance and profitability of solar power systems.""Seraphim is thrilled to reach such collaboration agreement with Solaria, which will further strengthen Seraphim's leadership position for high-efficiency modules globally," said Polaris Li, CEO of Jiangsu Seraphim Solar. "This agreement is a strong commitment from both parties to bring shingling technology to full mass production and make it a mainstream technology for the solar industry."Solaria's PowerXT® module series and its solar shingling products utilizes advanced cell interconnect and module production processes to create a new standard in PV module efficiency and reduction in system costs. Providing labor savings on racking and system components, Solaria'sPowerXT® module series and its solar shingling productssignificantly boost power generation while eliminating reliability challenges that can reduce conventional PV modules' long-term performance. This ensures that solar installers maximize power deployment on customer roofs - enabling them to install attractive, cost-effective distributed power plants that accelerate payback period and profitability.About Solaria CorporationSolaria Corporation is a solar technology company that is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation through optimized solutions for a range of applications. Leveraging its proven core technology, field performance and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for the architectural solar,, rooftop and utility markets. Solaria headquarters are in California. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.About Seraphim SolarFounded in 2011, Seraphim Solar is a world-class solar products manufacturerspecializing in research, development, production and sales of solar PV products. Seraphim believes that innovation is the vital driver in the solar industry and devotes itself to finding novel solutions for the most challenging projects. Seraphim is listed as a Batch I Smart Manufacturing Plant by Jiangsu Government and has received Witness Laboratory Accreditation Certificates (WMTC) from CNAS, CSA and TUV SUD for Seraphim's achievements in innovation. Seraphim is proud to lead the industry in technological stewardship. Seraphim is listed as Tier 1 Solar Module Maker by BNEF, and also one of the Top Performers by DNV GL. Seraphim now has a global capacity of 3GW and serves worldwide customers with high-quality products and professional services. So far more than 4GW Seraphim's products have been installed in over 30 countries.Contact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com 510 339-1527