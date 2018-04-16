SMART URBAN MOBILITY SOLUTIONS CONFERENCE PROGRAMME - FEATURING LCVs - ONLINE

The full conference programme for Smart Urban Mobility Solutions (SUMS 2018) co-located with All-Energy, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference (SEC, Glasgow 2-3 May), is online. It features over 40 speakers in six highly topical sessions - the first on ‘Policy and key issues'; followed by ‘Connected and autonomous vehicles' and then by ‘Leveraging flexibility in EV charging'.



Day 2 moves to ‘MAAS meets autonomy meets future powertrains for buses'; ‘Keep charging on: LCVs and fuelling the future - now!' and finishes with 'Getting smart: A lightning introduction to innovative smart technology'. All elements of SUMS 2018 - the conference, exhibition and Giant Networking Evening are, like All-Energy, free to attend for those with relevant business/professional interests. The full conference programme and link to free registration are at www.smarturbanmobilitysolutions.comMinister to set the sceneBoth events begin on 2 May with an opening plenary session chaired by Keith Anderson, ScottishPower's CEO, which sees the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon MSP; Shell's Country Chair, Sinead Lynch; Professor Sir Jim McDonald of Strathclyde University; and Innovate UK's Director of Clean Growth and Infrastructure, Ian Miekle with Graham Oakes of Upside Energy taking part along with the Lord Provost of the City of Glasgow and The Leader of Glasgow City Council.The dedicated SUMS 2018 programme begins with Scotland's Minister for Transport and the Islands, Humza Yousaf MSP, delivering a keynote address and taking questions in the session chaired by Archie Stoddart, Head of the Sustainable Transport Unit at Transport Scotland.The grid and networks take priority immediately following the Minister's address when Graeme Cooper, Project Director - Electric Vehicles, National Grid speaks on ‘Power networks: Enabler not a barrier to EV uptake' and is followed by Barry Carruthers, Head of Innovation, Sustainability & Quality at ScottishPower with ‘Networks preparing for EVs'.Yvette Sheppard of Transport Scotland will then speak about air quality and the steps being taken, to be followed by Vincent McInally, Team Leader - Environmental Health, Glasgow City Council looking at the plans for Glasgow's low emission zone. The final presentation in the session is Ellie Grebenik. Team Leader - Scottish Transport, Energy Saving Trust speaking about the support available to individuals and organisations in their journey to low carbon transport. Sinead Lynch joins the panel at the end of the session having spoken in the opening plenary sessionCAVS in focusSession 2 of SUMS, chaired by Ian Patey, WSP and Chairman, ITS United Kingdom turns the focus onto ‘Connected and autonomous vehicles' with presentations by Stephen Mann of the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles; Richard Bellingham, Director of the Institute for Future Cities; Richard Cuerden, Director of the TRL Academy who will speak about TRL's CAV and EV projects; David Henry of Westfield Autonomous Vehicles on connected pod systems, Tom Hamlyn Williams of Tower Group with his look at bridging the gap between technology and reality; and finally ‘The Venturer and Flourish trials: implications from a legal and insurance perspective' with Edward Barratt of Burges Salmon.Day 1 finishes with ‘Leveraging Flexibility in EV Charging' a session organised by The IET/Energy Systems Catapult Future Power System Architecture (FPSA) programme with speakers on FPSA and enabling frameworks; EV charging use cases; Stakeholder engagement opportunities; and Innovation opportunities .All are then invited to the Civic Reception and Giant Networking Evening at Glasgow Science Centre.Day 2 of SUMS 2018Low carbon transport is one of the key pillars both of the Scottish Government's Energy Strategy and of All-Energy, Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Scotland's Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy will start the conference morning on 3 May by speaking on the Energy Strategy he launched in December."We are delighted to welcome the Minister to All-Energy and SUMS and look forward to hearing him speaking about the Energy Strategy," says Event Director, Jonathan Heastie of Reed Exhibitions who own and organise the duo of events. "Our own strategy for All-Energy closely follows Scotland's Energy Strategy and has adopted four pillars - renewable generation, low carbon heating, energy efficiency, and low carbon transport - the latter now largely delivered via SUMS 2018 although also covered within the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells conference programme and in our newly introduced Hydrogen Hub."The ‘Meet the Minister' session will be followed by a plenary session ‘Electric free for all: Anarchy or ecstasy? - Will decentralised generation, digital disruption, decarbonisation of transport and customer choice bring benefit to the UK or our power system to its knees?' The session chaired by Lindsay McQuade, Chief Executive, ScottishPower Renewables involves speakers from Siemens, The Green Alliance; National Grid, Association for Decentralised Energy and Smart Power Industry Alliance.Day 2 of SUMS 2018 features three compelling sessions. The first ‘MAAS meets autonomy meets future powertrains for buses' is a session devoted wholly to innovative public transport solutions and involving the Tower Group, Element Energy, HyER (Hydrogen, Fuel Cells and Electro-mobility in European Regions), First Group and Arriva.Next on the conference agenda is ‘Keep charging on: LCVs and fuelling the future - now!" with Farsight GreenTec, Centrica, Smart Energy GB, Parking Energy, ZapGo, Logan Energy, Arcola and Ecotricity talking about a range of issues and solutions from resource efficient large scale EV charging for citywide deployment to a fast charging battery with the goal of a 300+ mile range in just five minutes; and from hydrogen supply for transport to zero emission commercial vehicles.The final SUMS 2018 conference session ‘Getting smart' is a lighting introduction to innovative smart technology for the transport sector - the innovative TEV Project; Mobility Innovation Living Laboratory (establishing Dundee as a real-life test and experimentation environment for smart mobility solutions); data as a means to improve co-creation of transport policy; improving air quality and urban mobility; developing technology by listening to the city; and InclusivEV: integrated, smart, low carbon, shared mobility.LCVs in the SUMS exhibition areaBefore he speaks in SUMS 2018 Humza Yousaf, Scotland's Minister for Transport and the Islands, will visit the SUMS exhibition area where amongst the low carbon vehicles on display he will see Shell's UrbanConcept vehicle and the fuel-efficient vehicles designed and built by Aberdeen and Strathclyde universities in readiness for the Shell Eco-marathon Europe (SEM). SEM Europe is being held in London in July where cars entered by students from all over Europe see how far they can travel on 1 litre of fuel.SUMS 2018 is supported by Transport Scotland, ITS United Kingdom, Energy Saving Trust, Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, the Renewable Energy Association and Innovate UK.Further information on all aspects of SUMS 2018 is available at www.smarturbanmobilitysolutions.com; and on All-Energy at www.all-energy.co.uk