Leading solar nonprofits spotlight solar, climate solutions in fourth annual “Solar Education Week”

SAN FRANCISCO - In the week leading to Earth Day, clean energy organizations and advocates are sparking a national conversation about solar through the fourth annual "Solar Education Week." Scheduled from April 15-21, the week features events across the country spearheaded by locals interested in uplifting their community through the benefits of solar. Organized by RE-volv, the initiative is a collaboration of solar and equity advocates, including, GRID Alternatives, Vote Solar, Sierra Club's Ready for 100 campaign, and The Redford Center.



More Headlines Articles

Solar Education Week aims to deepen the public's understanding about solar energy benefits and challenges, with a focus on clean energy access for all and a just transition to a clean energy economy. It is designed to empower communities with tangible steps to shift to clean energy. Over 40 events in 10 states are already listed on the website SolarEdWeek.org."Americans of all ages and from all walks of life are looking for opportunities to take action on climate change," said Andreas Karelas, RE-volv's founder and Executive Director. "Solar Education Week is an invitation to people everywhere to host and attend gatherings to learn that solar is accessible, beneficial and - in many cases - already happening in their communities."Earth Day, cited as the birth of the modern environmentalist movement, is a celebration that often focuses on conservation and eco-friendly living. Solar Education Week is a complementary initiative that turns the spotlight to climate solutions and climate equity, movements that post-date the first Earth Day and require an additional conversation."We believe exposure and education on solar will help GRID Alternatives reach its vision of a transition to clean, renewable energy that includes everyone," said Lia Papazoglou, Volunteerism and Collegiate Program Manager at GRID Alternatives. "We're proud to partner with RE-volv on Solar Education Week to fill an information gap that will help include more people in the energy transition." GRID regional offices will be hosting a number of events next week from education workshops to solar installations.Solar Education Week is just one of RE-volv's efforts to empower communities all over America to tap into the benefits of solar. RE-volv also runs the Solar Ambassador Program, a year-long fellowship that provides valuable career skills to college students by training them to bring solar to nonprofits in their communities. Fellows gain practical career experience in clean energy and project management while channeling their creativity and passion into real climate solutions. Students from over a dozen schools have participated in the program.The sun provides more energy to the earth's surface in one-and-a-half hours than the world consumes in a year. Compared with electricity from coal, solar over its lifetime uses less water, occupies or transforms less land and presents lower toxicity to humans. Solar is an incredibly affordable, reliable and versatile form of electricity. Solar Education Week exists to spread the word about the benefits of solar far and wide to all communities across the US.###About RE-volvRE-volv empowers people to take direct action on climate change by crowdfunding solar energy projects for nonprofit organizations. Donations made to RE-volv's crowdfunding campaigns grow a revolving fund that provides solar financing for nonprofits across the nation. RE-volv also raises awareness about solar energy through its flagship Solar Ambassador Program, which trains college students to solarize nonprofits they care about. RE-volv is an inaugural member of the White House National Community Solar Partnership and is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative. Learn more at RE-volv.org.About Vote SolarSince 2002, Vote Solar has been working to make solar affordable and accessible to more Americans. They work at the state level all across the country to support the policies and programs needed to repower the grid with clean energy. Vote Solar's approach to advocacy combines deep technical and policy expertise with public education and mobilization. We build both the fact-based case and the political will needed to accelerate solar progress. Learn more at votesolar.org.About GRID AlternativesGRID Alternatives is a 501(c)(3) certified non-profit organization that brings together community partners, volunteers and job trainees to implement solar power and energy efficiency for low-income families, providing energy cost savings, valuable hands-on experience, and a source of clean, local energy that benefits us all. GRID is based in Oakland, California and currently has nine regional offices and affiliates serving all of California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. GRID also has a national Tribal Program, and an International Program serving Nicaragua, Nepal and Mexico. Learn more at gridalternatives.org.About The Redford CenterCo-founded in 2005 by Robert Redford and his son and board chair, James Redford, The Redford Center harnesses the power of film, video and new media to engage people through inspiring stories that galvanize environmental action. Drawing on the family's multi-generational expertise in filmmaking and activism, they produce, fund and fiscally sponsor impact-driven productions that showcase stories of individuals taking action to protect and restore the planet. Learn more at redfordcenter.org.About the Sierra Club and the Ready for 100 CampaignThe Ready for 100 Campaign is one of the Sierra Club's current campaigns mapping out a future run entirely on renewable energy. Ready for 100 promotes cleaner, cheaper, healthier energy and helps cities and communities across the country commit to a just transition to 100% clean, renewable energy! Ready for 100 encourages leaders across the U.S. to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy for all. The Sierra Club is an environmental organization in the United States. It was founded on May 28, 1892, in San Francisco, California. Learn more at sierraclub.org/ready-for-100.