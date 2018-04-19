Maryland energy experts to officials: Efficiency is key to Maryland’s clean-energy future

For Immediate Release



April 19, 2018Maryland energy experts to officials:Efficiency is key to Maryland's clean-energy futureEnergy-efficiency professionals across Maryland sign letterto Public Service Commission, Gov. Hogan, and legislatorsAnnapolis, MD - Marylanders who work in the growing energy efficiency sector are calling on public officials to incorporate efficiency and demand management into plans for modernizing Maryland's electric grid and building a clean energy future for the state.In a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan, Public Service Commissioners, and members of the legislature, energy efficiency professionals from the Eastern Shore to the greater Baltimore region to the western part of the state express disappointment that the PSC's "Grid of the Future" proceeding doesn't even mention energy efficiency."Meeting clean energy goals is much easier if you ensure Maryland businesses, families and institutions are using energy wisely in the first place," the letter reads."In failing to even consider opening the competitive market to efficiency and demand management, the PSC is leaving money and opportunity on the table," the letter reads. "We want to see our elected leaders remedy the situation through legislation and administrative action. And we want to see the PSC give energy efficiency and demand management strategies a prominent place at the table going forward."Some 67,000 Marylanders work in energy efficiency, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, and the efficiency sector is expected to continue to grow around the state and across the nation."Homeowners, buyers and sellers are increasingly understanding the value of an energy-efficient, comfortable, healthy home, and we hope Gov. Hogan and the Public Service Commissioners understand the value of energy efficiency, as well," said Casey Murphy of Huntingtown, who signed the letter. He is vice president of quality systems at Pearl Certification, which certifies homes with features that contribute to comfort, energy performance, indoor air quality and efficiency. "Energy efficiency adds real value in terms of energy savings, cleaner air, and reducing demand pressure on our power system.""We help people save energy and money every single day," said signer Brian Toll of Rockville, founder and president, ecobeco, which has performed efficiency check-ups on over 50,000 homes and works with Pepco's energy efficiency programs. "Maryland has a good record of recognizing the importance of efficiency and building it into its regulations. But we risk falling behind other states that are creating actual markets for energy efficiency.""Our family company started in the 1950s with a focus on heating and air conditioning. But it became clear to us that it's important to look at a whole house as a system, and make sure it's performing the way it should," said Rob Minnick of Minnick's in Laurel, a BGE and Pepco approved Home Performance with ENERGY STAR contractor. "Similarly, our state energy system will perform better as a whole if it fully embraces efficiency."The full text of the letter to officials, which was coordinated by the nonprofit organization E4TheFuture, can be found here.###About E4TheFutureE4TheFuture is a nonprofit organization advancing clean, efficient energy solutions for residential customers. "E4" stands for:• Energy - promoting clean, efficient, safe solutions• Economy - growing a prosperous low-carbon economy into the 22nd century• Equity - empowering all Americans to run their homes with clean, affordable energy• Environment - restoring healthy air, water and landVisit e4thefuture.org to learn more.