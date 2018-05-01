ALL-ENERGY ‘THE FOUR GOVERNMENT MINISTER SHOW’!

All-Energy, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference, and the co-located Smart Urban Mobility Solutions (SUMS 2018), open on Wednesday (2 May) having broken a record even before the doors open. For the first time in the show's history four government ministers will be speaking at the event.



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP will be speaking on Wednesday in the opening plenary session which begins at 09:00. At 11:00 Humza Yousaf MSP, Scotland's Minister for Transport and the Islands will be speaking in SUMS 2018.Then on Thursday (3 May) Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy will be speaking at 09:10 his keynote address setting the scene for the panel discussion that will follow on ‘Electric free for all - Anarchy or ecstasy? Will decentralised generation, digital disruption, decarbonisation of transport and customer choice bring benefit to the UK or our power system to its knees?'Following this it is the turn of the UK Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth, Claire Perry MP to be in the conference spotlight. Then at 11:00 (on both days) the conference switches from plenary mode to parallel sessions.All four Ministers, the 460+ other speakers, nearly 50 chairmen and 300+ exhibiting companies in the major exhibition will all reflect the four ‘pillars' of All-Energy - renewable power, low carbon heating, energy efficiency, and low carbon transport (covered by SUMS).All elements of both events - the conference, showfloor quick fire theatres, exhibition, ‘Meet the Buyer' Share Fair with its 1-2-1 meetings; and Giant Networking Evening are free to attend for all with relevant business/professional interests. Online registration is at www.all-energy.co.uk"I have spoken before about a stellar conference line-up," says All-Energy's Event Director, Jonathan Heastie, of Reed Exhibitions who own and organise the annual event. "Our four government ministers are proof of this. I know too that we can rely on our speakers throughout the two days to highlight the challenges, the opportunities and, importantly, the innovative solutions - and above all inspire. What we have is a veritable "who's who" of the industry in what is undoubtedly one of the industry's biggest free of charge conferences seen anywhere in the world, something we are hugely proud to deliver."This year there are a number of introductions to the two-day event. These range from the inaugural Investors Breakfast to CPD sessions for installers and DNO and IDNO engineers and technicians; networking events for farmers and for local authority officials to The Hydrogen Hub featuring hydrogen-related exhibits and showfloor presentations, and International Trade Theatre. There is a growing number of associated events too. Both Innovate UK and Sustainable Islands International are holding ‘by invitation' events; and POWERful Connections/ POWERful Women will be holding a networking lunch on 3 May.The full details can be found on the website at www.all-energy.co.ukStrong supportShepherd and Wedderburn is All-Energy's headline sponsor. Other sponsors include the Crown Estate Scotland, Centrica, Element Power, Erova Energy, Innovate UK, Invest in Fife, ORE Catapult, ScottishPower Renewables and WPO. All-Energy is supported by a large number of trade associations, government departments, professional bodies and learned societies, and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron.Full information on both events is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.smarturbanmobilitysolutions.com