Heilind Electronics Now Stocking TE Connectivity’s DiBo+ EV Charger Type 1 Cable Assemblies

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors, has expanded its product offering with TE's DiBo+ EV (electric vehicle) charger type 1 cable assemblies. With a new and improved housing design that includes an ergonomically designed handle, the assemblies are capable of high mating cycle requirements, with testing completed to 10,000 mating cycles.



More Headlines Articles

Designed with the end user in mind, the DiBo+ charging cable assembly features a crush-resistant connector body and is resistant to common automotive fluids. The contact assemblies are sealed with a liquid silicon rubber that not only helps prevent corrosion of the crimping zone, but also protects against moisture inside the connector body. Additionally, each contact has a separate housing seal to provide a higher safety level than heat shrinking.TE's DiBo+ EV charger assemblies are constructed with UL62-compliant high-flex cable for superior flex life, maximum reliability and functionality for every movement. This makes them ideal for industrial and automotive applications like EV and forklift charging stations.Visit Heilind's website for more information about TE Connectivity's DiBo+ EV charger type 1 cable assemblies.About Heilind ElectronicsHeilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.About TE ConnectivityTE Connectivity Ltd. is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. For more than 75 years, TE's connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at http://www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.DiBo, TE Connectivity, TE and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks.