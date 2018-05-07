Custom Designed Solar Installation for Cornell Tech Selected as a Finalist for Intersolar Smarter E Award for Outstanding Project

MAY 7, 2018 - ‘Getting to Net Zero: A Custom Designed Solar Installation for Cornell Tech' has been selected as finalist for The smarter E Award for Outstanding Project. To meet the vision of Cornell Tech, and its architectural firm Morphosis Architects, EnterSolar, the project's developer, worked with panel manufacturer Solaria, to deploy 2,300 PowerXT® modules across two buildings on the Cornell Tech campus in New York City. The 900kW worth of solar modules help advance Cornell Tech's quest to realize a Net Zero Energy campus by delivering attractive aesthetics, high energy yield, cost competitiveness and outstanding performance.



Cornell Tech, a campus built for the digital age, brings together faculty, business leaders, tech entrepreneurs and students in a catalytic environment to produce visionary results grounded in significant needs that will reinvent the way we live in the digital age. The campus features innovative architectural designs that leveraged a number of green building strategies to maximize energy efficiency with a net zero energy (NZE) aspiration for the first buildings, The Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center and The Bridge. Cornell Tech has created a phenomenal Net Zero Energy campus by leveraging high performance solar technology. Solar deployment is integral to achieving sustainability goals in the built environment. High energy yield solar panels provide attractive appearance, excellent value and reliable performance. With its strong commitment to clean energy innovation, Cornell Tech has raised the bar for new construction.Through collaborative design and research, the Cornell Tech team developed multiple site specific strategies. "We were provided important customizable options, an affordable solution and a great looking product - addressing key criteria in the design of modern green buildings," noted Ung-Joo Scott Lee, Principal Architect, Morphosis Architects."We're honored that this project is being recognized globally as a finalist for The smarter E Award," said EnterSolar president, Paul Ahern. "We're even more proud of the contribution we were able to make to our own New York City community.""We were pleased to provide our game-changing solutions to EnterSolar to meet Cornell Tech's high bar for new construction," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "We take great pride that our products help serve the mission of this internationally recognized project."Celebrating its premiere in 2018, The smarter E AWARD is given in the two categories: Smart Renewable Energy and Outstanding Projects, honoring projects undertaken in the areas of solar, storage, energy management and clean transportation. The winner of this renowned industry award will be selected from the finalists on June 20, 2018 at 5pm at Intersolar / The smarter E Europe 2018, featuring four parallel energy exhibitions (Intersolar, ees, Power2Drive, EM-Power). The exhibition and conference are being held June 20-22 at Messe München. Additional information at: www.thesmartere.de/en/home.htmlContact: 510 339-1527