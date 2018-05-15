TÜV SÜD to certify latest Nordex strong-wind turbine

The Nordex Group is an international leading supplier of wind turbines. Their focus is on powerful multi-megawatt turbines. The wind turbine N133/4.8 is designed especially for sites with strong winds. It has a rated output of 4.8 Megawatt (MW) and a rotor diameter of 133 metres. With hub heights of 78, 83 and 110 meters, Nordex makes sure, that strict height limitations can be observed and that the turbine can be operated efficiently and safely even in complex sites and with height limitations of 145 meters. The N133/4.8 is the most powerful turbine in the Nordex portfolio.



Within the scope of wind turbine type certification, TÜV SÜD's experts will examine and assess the overall design and all key components of the wind turbine. Certification is aimed at confirming the quality of standard-conforming design and production and the wind turbine's power performance. "Investors, project engineers and wind-farm managers worldwide rely on wind turbines certified according to international standards", says Jochen Stauber, Project Manager Wind Turbine Type Certification, TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. "Given this, type certification is regarded as a prerequisite for tendering in international wind energy projects." It is an internationally recognised procedure and frequently represents the first step within the scope of the project certification process.Completion of certification of the N133/4.8, followed by market launch and serial production, is scheduled for 2019.