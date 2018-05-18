JinkoSolar Breaks World Records for both P-type and N-type PV Module Power

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar"), a global leader in the solar photovoltaic industry, today announced that the 60P version of its P-type PV module peak power broke the world record again with power exceeding 370w and the N-type PV module peak power reaching 378.6w. Both records were certified by the TUV Rheinland (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.



P-type mono modules contain JinkoSolar's world record high efficiency cells. These cells combined with low electricity loss technology, which reduces the module internal resistance and improves its fill factor, allowing peak power to exceed 370W. N-type dual glass modules, leverage passivating contact technology achieve high efficiency with front-side peak power reaching 378.6W. With its excellent bifacial factor, this N-type module can improve outdoor power output per unit dramatically.Dr. Jin Hao, Vice President of JinkoSolar commented, "Every technological breakthrough results from a strong pioneering spirit and constant search for excellence. Companies with strong independent innovation capabilities are able to grasp opportunities in fiercely competitive markets and establish leadership. JinkoSolar always applies advanced technologies to large-scale applications rapidly to accelerate the popularization of PV applications."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 8 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 5 GW for solar cells, and 8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2017.JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 8 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com