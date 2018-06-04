Energy Storage Innovator Renewable Energy Systems (RES) and Strategen VP Lon Huber Honored at Industry’s Annual Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 4, 2018 -The Energy Storage Association (ESA), the national trade association for the U.S. energy storage industry, announced that global independent renewable energy company Renewable Energy Systems (RES) and Strategen Vice President Lon Huber were recently honored by the industry during the 28th Annual Energy Storage Conference and Expo for their contributions and leadership in advancing the energy storage industry.



Each year, ESA surveys its members and past award recipients to identify the individual who has had the biggest impact in shaping the future of the industry to receive the Phil Symons Energy Storage Award. This year, the industry chose Strategen VP Lon Huber for his contributions to energy storage market growth across the country.According to Praveen Kathpal, outgoing ESA Board chair, Huber was "instrumental in opening up markets for energy storage all over the country, from Hawaii to Maine, including in his home state of Arizona where we'll be going next year for the ESA 29th Annual Energy Storage Conference and Expo." Kathpal also said Huber's ability to educate a variety of stakeholders and generate consensus to enable more competitive access for all energy storage technologies, resulting in lower costs for all consumers."I am honored to receive the Phil Symons Award and extend my gratitude to ESA for the recognition," Huber said. "The Strategen market-based approach in designing policies that benefit consumers and ratepayers has demonstrated that these policies also can successfully advance industry and environmental sustainability; and importantly, advance the broad role energy storage plays in modernizing our grid. I am excited and proud to be at the forefront of this important work."ESA also recognized the significant contributions of Renewable Energy Systems (RES) during the awards ceremony, presenting the company with the Brad Roberts Outstanding Industry Achievement by a Member Organization Award. RES has spent considerable time educating utilities and system operators on the benefits and value stream energy storage provides their networks. The Company has garnered several precedent-setting achievements resulting from significant time and resource investments that benefit the entire industry, such as receiving a world first non-recourse debt financing of an energy storage project and working extensively with the New York Fire Department to get the first permit for a megawatt scale lithium ion storage system within New York City."We are very excited to be the recipient of the Brad Roberts Award, and honored to follow in the footsteps of many prestigious companies in helping to grow the industry," said Craig Horne, Vice President of Business Development, Energy Storage, and the incoming ESA Board Chair. "RES is a leader in the storage industry with a portfolio comprised of 250 megawatts and almost 300 megawatt-hours spanning 19 projects, nine different electricity markets, and four countries. We strive toward realizing achievements that will help improve the commercial viability of all subsequent storage projects, and look forward to working hand-in-hand with the Energy Storage Association to continuing opening up markets nationwide."About the Awards: Dr. Philip Symons career in electrochemistry and bulk energy storage led him to become one of the founding members of the Energy Storage Association (formerly Electricity Storage Association) and Chairperson from 1997 through 2003. Symons' leadership and guidance were critical in setting the organization on a path for growth. Symons passed away in 2006, but his memory is celebrated each year with the Phil Symons Energy Storage Award to an honoree for contributions to the advancement of electricity storage.Brad Roberts was as a champion for the energy storage industry and former leader of ESA. In addition to serving as the Executive Director for ESA, Roberts amassed more 35 years of experience in the design and operation of critical power systems, ranging from single-phase UPS systems to medium-voltage applications, holding senior management positions with two of the major UPS manufacturers. Roberts was a Senior Life member of IEEE and was published in over 50 technical papers and journal articles on critical power system design and energy storage technology. He passed away in 2013.More information about the ESA's Annual Awards and past winners is also available at: www.energystorage.org/membership/awards.About The Energy Storage AssociationThe Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid - as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 160 members, ESA represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe. More information is available at: www.energystorage.org.