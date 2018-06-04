Solaria PowerXT®, Aesthetic, High-Efficiency Modules, Added to Dividend Finance's Solar Financing Platform



More Headlines Articles

JUNE 4, 2018 - Solaria's PowerXT® modules have been added to Dividend Finance's solar financing platform. Solaria, a global provider of solar module technologies, and Dividend, a leading provider of solar and home energy financing, are focused on facilitating wider solar deployment by fostering successful connections between homeowners, installers, investors, and other stakeholders in the solar value chain."Dividend Finance is an accomplished industry leader that's accelerated the maturation of residential solar loans," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma."We're very excited that Dividend is incorporating Solaria PowerXT into its financing platform. This new agreement pairs two innovators in the solar industry. The availability of Solaria products through Dividend's financing program underscores that PowerXT is an industry leading module. This new relationship empowers homeowners to transform their properties into aesthetic on-site power plants. Pairing Dividend's financing expertise with Solaria's industry-leading modules provides best in class value for homeowners keen to deploy solar energy."Solaria's flagship rooftop product, the PowerXT, is a high value, aesthetic and extremely high energy yield solar module. Ideal for space-constrained roofs, Solaria's sleek high output modules feature a black backsheet and attractive, uniform appearance. The propriety PowerXT technology platform uses Solaria's advanced cell interconnect and module production processes, significantly boosting power generation and providing outstanding performance. High energy yield PowerXT modules ensure that solar installers maximize power deployment on customer roofs - enabling them to install attractive, cost-effective on-site power plants that accelerate payback period and profitability.About Solaria CorporationSolaria Corporation is a solar technology company that is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation through optimized solutions for a range of applications. Leveraging its proven core technology, field performance and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for rooftops and buildings. Solaria headquarters are in California. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.Contact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com 510 339-1527