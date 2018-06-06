EnerDel to Host Lithium-Ion Battery Training at PlugVolt Battery Seminar

INDIANAPOLIS -- June 06, 2018



More Headlines Articles

EnerDel, a leading manufacturer of advanced lithium ion energy storage systems, is partnering with PlugVolt, a leader in fostering joint development of advanced battery and energy storage technologies, to host the July 2018 Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI. The Battery Seminar will take place July 17-19 with industry leaders, policy makers, key stakeholders, and technical experts meeting to learn and discuss the latest industry updates and trends for automotive and grid/utility applications.The Battery Seminar will include presentations by experts from more than 30 companies, including global OEMs, tier 1 system developers, researchers, battery manufacturers, major utilities, suppliers and more. EnerDel will be hosting the first day of this event, giving attendees an in-depth training on lithium ion battery technology. "According to several independent industry analysts, the lithium ion battery market has grown to >$25B last year, and has experienced an unprecedented 26% CAGR between 2010-2017," said JC Soman, Director of Marketing at PlugVolt. "EnerDel is a proven industry member and a key subject matter expert in the field of lithium ion technology, and its use in automotive and stationary storage applications. We are looking forward to our attendees learning more from them about the future of electrification."As the day 1 host, EnerDel will present on the following topics:- Introduction to battery technologies, markets and applications- Lithium ion theory of operation, cell components and design principles- Design criteria for modules, packs, systems and battery management systems (BMS)- Overview of manufacturing processes and implementing quality systems"We are extremely pleased to be partnering with PlugVolt to help facilitate an entire day of lithium ion battery education," said Vice President of Business Development, Tomasz Poznar. "This is an exciting time for the electrification industry, and we are looking forward to sharing EnerDel's knowledge of advanced lithium ion battery technology with attendees of the July 2018 Battery Seminar." The team at EnerDel recently achieved a major milestone of shipping its 1,000th drop-in replacement ESS for the Allison approved H 40/50TM system and has over 30 million road miles on units in the field. Aside from mass transit, EnerDel has experience in industrial equipment and has strong partnerships with utility and grid customers.For more information or to register for the PlugVolt July 2018 Battery Seminar, visit plugvolt.com/seminarsAbout PlugVoltPlugVolt is involved in the business of promoting and fostering joint development efforts in advancing battery and alternative energy storage technologies for medical, military, consumer, industrial, transportation, grid and stationary markets. PlugVolt offers several key services including educational events, business consultation and match-making, and providing informational services to industry members. For additional information, visit plugvolt.comAbout EnerDelEnerDel Inc. is a privately‐held company headquartered in Indianapolis. It manufactures advanced, lithium‐ion batteries and energy storage systems for electric grid, transportation, and industrial applications. The company's prismatic cell design and modular stacking architecture combine to provide customers with production‐ready solutions that address their power and energy storage needs. For additional information, visit EnerDel.com.Media Contact317-703-1800media(at)enerdel.com