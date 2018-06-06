Pinsent Masons partners with Electrify Europe

Pinsent Masons, the international law firm specializing in the energy and technology sectors, today becomes the official Legal and Regulatory Foundation Partner for Electrify Europe, Europe's leading conference and exhibition for the new digitalizing power sector.



As part of the partnership deal, senior Pinsent Masons representatives will participate in a series of talks and panel discussions on a range of topics. These include:• Peter Feehan, Partner, delivering a talk on national comparative plans for e-mobility• Dr Sönke Gödeke, Partner, presenting on the blockchain experience beyond theory• Melanie Grimmitt, Partner, chairing a session on managing our generation legacy• Thorsten Volz, Partner and Head of German Energy, participating in a panel on funding decarbonization• Chris Martin, Partner, and Andrew Brydon, Legal Director, presenting on the disruptive impact of connected technologies, data and technological collaboration in the energy supply marketNigel Blackaby, Conference Director at Electrify Europe, says: "At Electrify Europe, we're bringing the best industry thinkers together - not just in power generation but across the entire electricity supply chain - to develop new ideas and spark the next wave of innovation. Contributions from Pinsent Masons will play an important role in this."Having been at the forefront of advising the power sector for many years, the firm is leading in new and evolving areas of the alternative energy, battery storage and EV markets. It also recently advised on the world's first commission of a blockchain-based trading centre for green electricity. We're tremendously excited to give attendees the opportunity to learn from this almost unparalleled wealth of experience."Melanie Grimmitt, Partner at Pinsent Masons, which was recently named "Energy and Infrastructure Team of the Year" at the Legal Business Awards, says: "The global power sector is undergoing change at a breakneck speed. These exciting developments necessitate a greater level of collaboration across the sector, integrating power and technology companies like never before. As a firm at the vanguard of the energy and technology sectors, we're committed to doing just that."Electrify Europe is the perfect event for these purposes. Its platform unites stakeholders from across the electricity supply chain to share insights, develop solutions to the challenges posed by the transition to a digitalized power market and pursue the opportunities that follow. We're very much looking forward to taking part."Electrify Europe will take place in Messe Wien, Vienna between 19-21 June and will be attended by more than 11,000 international visitors, 250 speakers, 70 conference sessions and 400 exhibitors. To register, go to: http://www.electrify-europe.com/en_GB/register.html