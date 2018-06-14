EDF Renewables Signs Agreement with Alliant Energy to Advance Iowa’s Renewable Energy Leadership

EDF Renewables and Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company today announced the signing of contracts by which EDF Renewables will develop and construct up to 200 megawatts (MW) of the Golden Plains Wind Project.



Golden Plains Wind Project is located in Winnebago and Kossuth counties in the north central portion of Iowa. The Project is expected to create 150+ construction jobs as well as inject millions of dollars in economic benefits to the local area. The project will be completed by early 2020 and is expected to produce enough clean energy to power 87,000 average homes a year."We are pleased to partner with Alliant Energy to deliver competitively-priced, clean energy to its customers through the Golden Plains Wind Project," said Kate O'Hair, vice president development, North Region at EDF Renewables. "The Project will also provide an economic boost to the Iowa economy, through new construction and operations jobs, expanded tax base, and recurring, long-term income for participating landowners."Golden Plains wind farm is part of Alliant Energy's plan to add 1,000 MW of new wind generation to Iowa by the end of 2020."Wind energy is a win for Iowans," said Doug Kopp, president of Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company. "The benefits of this project help customers through reductions in emissions and fuel cost. It gives landowners lease payments to help on the farm and it helps communities through increased local tax revenue for schools and community services."About EDF Renewables:EDF Renewables is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 10 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDFR is a subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.For more information visit: www.edf-re.com.About Alliant Energy:Alliant Energy Corporation's Iowa utility subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), utilizes the trade name of Alliant Energy. The Iowa utility is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and provides electric service to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas service to 220,000 retail customers. The employees of Alliant Energy focus on delivering the energy solutions and exceptional service their customers and communities expect - safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNT and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.