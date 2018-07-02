CanWEA Awards RJ Templin Award to Power Factors' Dr. Francis Pelletier



July 2, 2018 -- Power Factors, LLC, a leading independent software and services provider for renewable energy, is excited to announce that CanWEAhas awarded the prestigious R.J. Templin Award to our colleague Francis Pelletier, PhD. Dr. Pelletier, VP Arista Energies, has over 20 years of experience as a senior consultant in the wind industry, specializing in power performance evaluation and improving plant operation.The R.J. Templin Award, first awarded in 1985, recognizes an individual or organization that has undertaken scientific, technical, engineering or policy research and development work that has produced results advancing the Canadian wind industry. Templin was at the forefront of the technical designing the systems that are the foundation of today's wind industry. The award reflects the passion and commitment of early pioneers who transformed what was once an experimental technology into one of the most exciting forces in Canada's energy story. So far, the awardee list reads like a who's who in the wind industry.Dr. Pelletier says, "I am deeply honored that CanWEA has recognized my career and research with the R.J. Templin Award. Over the past 20 years, the growth and dynamic advancement of the wind field has fueled my passion to create more sophisticated tools that improve performance. I'd also like to recognize a similar devotion felt by my entire team. Without their support, all the progress leading to this award would not have been possible.""Anybody who knows Francis would not be surprised to hear the news about this award," said Power Factors SVP of Business Development Dave Roberts. "Francis is known not only for his deep subject matter expertise, but his commitment to customers and tireless devotion to research and development in this field. We are extremely fortunate to have him as part of the Power Factors team."Dr. Pelletier serves as the VP of Arista Renewable Energies, acquired by Power Factors in 2018. Prior to leading Arista, Dr. Pelletier was an engineer at Hélimax and GPCo Inc. and spent time as an independent consultant in the wind industry. He earned his Doctorate and Masters in Mechanical Engineering with a specialization in Wind Energy at the École de Technologie Supérieure in Montreal, Canada.For more information, please visit: https://pfdrive.comAbout Power Factors, LLCPower Factors delivers scalable data platforms to optimize the physical and financial performance of renewable energy assets. The company's advanced SaaS solution is built upon utility-grade software platforms from OSIsoft, Microsoft and Salesforce to ensure reliability and scalability. Power Factors works with some of the largest, most successful clean energy companies in the world to help them drive predictable, value out of their investments.