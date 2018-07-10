FUGRO RETURNS TO ØRSTED’S HORNSEA OFFSHORE WIND FARM SITES FOR GEOTECHNICAL SITE INVESTIGATION

Fugro has commenced marine site characterisation work at the Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm site. The contract, awarded by renewable energy company Ørsted, covers geotechnical site investigation and follows other contracts awarded earlier this year for geophysical investigation services at the site.

Fugro has commenced marine site characterisation work at the Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm site. The contract, awarded by renewable energy company Ørsted, covers geotechnical site investigation and follows other contracts awarded earlier this year for geophysical investigation services at the site.



More Headlines Articles

The geotechnical data acquired by Fugro will support the development of the ground model, assist design activities for the turbine foundations and inform cable route design at the Hornsea Project Two and Hornsea Project Three sites. Fugro's workscope includes seabed and downhole geotechnical investigations which will be undertaken using state-of-the-art equipment from a number of Fugro's specialist vessels."We're delivering this offshore project using our innovative new SEACALF® MkIV system for seabed cone penetration testing," explained Dennis van den Bulk, Fugro's Senior Project Manager. "Unlike conventional rod systems, it combines safer and more weather-tolerant operations with higher quality data by eliminating manual rod handling and its constant penetration speed. This approach means that we can provide an efficient solution to meet project milestones whilst improving safety performance."Since 2016 Fugro has carried out several marine site characterisation contracts at Ørsted's Hornsea One site and workscopes have included geophysical surveys, geotechnical and environmental site investigations, laboratory testing programmes, deployment of a lidar buoy with subsequent measurements and a range of consultancy services.