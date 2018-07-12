ABB wins $150 million order to grid-connect worldâ€™s largest offshore wind farm

ABB has won orders worth over $150 million from Danish energy company, Ã˜rsted (previously Dong Energy), to supply a range of technologies that will help integrate and transmit renewable wind energy from Hornsea Project Two, slated to be the world's largest offshore wind farm. The orders were booked in the second quarter of 2018 and are the first tranche of a global five year frame agreement for the supply of electrical and automation equipment for offshore and onshore wind power connection and integration to the grid.



Hornsea Two is a 1,400 megawatt (MW) project to develop wind resources in the North Sea about 100 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast. Upon completion, it will be able to deliver enough clean electrical power to meet the needs of more than 1.3 million homes annually. The additional power supply will support economic growth in the UK's Humber region, and help the UK meet its target of generating 15 percent of energy needs from renewable sources by 2020.ABB will supply its state-of-the-art Static Var Compensation (SVC) Light technology with advanced ABB Ability™ MACH control systems, High Voltage gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), transformers, reactors and harmonic filters. ABB will also be responsible for the engineering, supply, project management and commissioning of the digital control and protection systems for the onshore substation and the two offshore platform substations."We are delighted to partner with Ã˜rsted for this strategic long term technology alliance and work towards our common goal of integrating more renewables into the grid and promoting sustainable energy solutions", said Claudio Facchin, President of ABB's Power Grids division. "Advanced technologies and ABB Ability™-based digital solutions will play a key role in enhancing capacity and improving quality and reliability of electricity supplies to millions of people. This project reinforces ABB's position as a partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid."The electrical power flow from Hornsea Two farm will be protected and controlled by the largest Static Compensation (STATCOM) system ever built for an offshore wind application. STATCOMs help offshore wind generating turbines to increase power transfer capability, improve power quality and enhance grid stability, delivering energy efficient and reliable power supply. The brain of the STATCOM is the ABB Ability MACH control, protection and monitoring system, managing this sophisticated technology by overseeing thousands of operations in real time to ensure power reliability and efficiency.As part of the project scope, the ABB Ability™ enabled MicroSCADA system will be used for monitoring of the electricity network and gather data from RelionÂ® Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs) and Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) to ensure safe and reliable grid integration system operations. Advanced mission critical technology will also be used for communication between the offshore platforms and the onshore substation.ABB Ability™ is the company's unified cross-industry digital offering with devices, systems, solutions, services and a platform which enables customers to increase productivity and lower costs.The Ã˜rsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ã˜rsted develops, constructs and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and innovative waste-to-energy solutions and provides smart energy products to its customers. Ã˜rsted had a revenue of EUR 8 billion in 2017 and employs 5,600 people, including over 900 in the UK. orsted.co.ukABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com