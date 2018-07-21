AFC Cable Systems Announces AC Cable and MC Cable Gaylord Box Packaging Solution

AFC Cable Systems, a leading manufacturer of armored cable, announces a new Gaylord box packaging solution, ideal for electrical contractors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) focused on prefabrication and agile off-site construction. The Gaylord pallet-sized corrugated bulk storage box holds one continuous length of Type MC Cables or Type AC Cables up to 6,000 feet.



The new packaging solution reduces material handling and scrap and provides significant savings and operational efficiencies for OEM manufacturers and contractors performing pre-fabricated assemblies. AFC's Gaylord packaging solution is more efficient when compared to purchasing multiple 1,000 feet reels or 2,500 feet barrels. Contractors can now bring in a Gaylord box and leave it in place until the box is empty reducing random lengths and packaging waste - no need for forklifts to dispose of large and heavy cable reels to make room for the next reel.About AFC Cable SystemsAFC Cable Systems, Inc., part of Atkore International, is a leading manufacturer of electrical products, tracing its origins to 1926. AFC supplies a broad range of innovative, cost-saving products to the electrical industry. These products include armored and metal-clad cables; flexible metal conduits, non-metallic conduits, and liquid-tight conduits; modular wiring systems; and electrical fittings. AFC Cable Systems provides products used in new construction and the restoration and modernization of commercial office buildings, institutional facilities, healthcare facilities, and more.