2ND VIETNAM SOLAR ENERGY SUMMIT 2018



16 - 17 October, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark 72, VietnamIn September 2017, the MoIT issued Circular No. 16/2017/TT-BCT on the detailed mechanism for encouraging the development of solar power projects in Vietnam, which includes a final template Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") and the FiT rate of USD cents 9.35 per kWh. Also It has been more than one year since the announcement of the PM's decision 11 that gives big FiT incentive for solar power development in Vietnam, where we witness quickly become the main focus of most of the key solar power stakeholders in the world.With the possible FiT extension of Ninh Thuan Province from 30 June 2019 to the end of 2020, most of the projects in the market facing the timing challenge will be feasible again if the extension happens and it's time for the investors, EPCs and suppliers to take another look at the distressed deals. Meanwhile, securing a master plan approved project first and waiting for further updated policies from government is also a wise decision for long term investors. Q3/Q4 of 2018 will be the prime time for such investors to be engaged with developers of the projects that failed to reach the key milestones for the solar FiT.To further push forward the solar power development in Vietnam and facilitate the collaboration between local developers and international investors, Neoventure Corporation is planning the 2nd Vietnam Solar Energy Summit 2018, which will be scheduled on 16-17 October, 2018 in Hanoi, Vietnam. 2nd VSES 2018 will combine with Conference, Exhibition, Project Match-Making Forum creating a one-stop business matching platform for all industry players to share their knowledge and to expand business contacts in Vietnam's rapid growing solar energy sector. The Project Match-making Forum of the event will mainly focus on the projects in Ninh Thuan with around 2GW approved in master plan and 500MW granted with the Decision for Investment policy from PC, and the projects in other provinces with FS approval by MOIT that still open for investment or EPC partnership.2nd VSES 2018 Schedule PlanningConference & Exhibition (16-17 October, 2018)* 300+ professional participants from Government & Regulators, Power Utilities, IPPs, Energy Developers, EPC Contractors, etc.* 30+ exhibitors will showcase the advanced technologies, products and capacities.* The best opportunity to learn first-hand information and explore business in Vietnam's solar sectorProject Match Making Forum (16-17 October, 2018)* The ideal occasion for project owners, sponsors, and other potential partners to host one-on-one discussion for potential cooperation to kick-start the development of the solar projectWhat VSES 2018 can provide is not only the platform to understand the market intelligence, but also to get connected with potential local partners and leads of advanced stage solar power projects.We do look forward to seeing you in Hanoi this October!If you have any enquiries regarding to this summit, please kindly visit our website: www.neoventurecorp.com/events/vietnamrenewableenergyor contact Ms. Joy through Joy@neoventurecorp.com