IGS SOLAR AND SUNTRAIL ENERGY TURN ON FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GLENARDEN’S SOLAR ARRAY

Upper Marlboro, MD, July 25, 2018 - The First Baptist Church of Glenarden celebrated completion of its 2.056 photovoltaic solar array last month. Working with Suntrail Energy as the developer and builder, and IGS Solar as owner and operator of the project, the church's array will create over 2,800MWh of electricity per year.



The array consists of 6,048 panels on 8 acres of land located on the First Baptist Church of Glenarden campus in Upper Marlboro, MD. Sized at 2.056MW, the array will supply approximately 60% of the electricity consumption for the First Baptist Church of Glenarden's Worship Center. The electricity generated by this array will reduce carbon emissions by nearly 2,000 metric tons per year and save a significant amount of money on annual utility expenditures that the First Baptist Church of Glenarden plans on reinvesting into community programs and initiatives.IGS Solar will be offering parishioners and members of the local community the ability to participate in a newly created solar stewardship program where IGS will donate $500 back to the church for every residential customer that signs up with IGS Solar."It has been an honor to partner with Suntrail Energy so that we can collectively play a role in helping the First Baptist Church of Glenarden reduce their environmental impact by harnessing the clean, renewable power of the sun," stated Nathan Jovanelly, Regional Manager of IGS Solar. "We're also very excited to be able to offer the local community the chance to put solar on their rooftops to further our mission to provide low cost sustainable power to those that want to play a part in lowering their carbon emissions.""This was a great project," stated Todd Gledhill, Director of Operations of Suntrail Energy. "We're very appreciative of our project partners and IGS Solar. This was truly a collaborative effort and the Suntrail Energy team is extremely proud to help facilitate the completion of one of the largest PV solar arrays constructed on the private property of a Faith Based Institution in the entire world.""This project is the culmination of a cooperative effort among the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, Suntrail Energy, and IGS Solar," added Pastor John Jenkins of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden. "Working with these expert partners to help us generate renewable energy has been nothing short of remarkable. It's been an extraordinary journey and we are all very excited about this project."The First Baptist Church of Glenarden's 2.056MW PV solar array is now online and generating electricity for the church's campus.About Suntrail EnergySuntrail Energy is photovoltaic solar development, design, engineering, procurement, construction and asset management company based in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area. Through a collaborative approach with industry leading manufacturers, Suntrail Energy offers the latest in PV solar design and technology for commercial and industrial applications.About IGS SolarIGS Solar, a turn-key commercial and residential solar provider with significant solar assets under development, provides businesses, homes, and communities with an opportunity to participate in creating a sustainable energy future with no upfront investment. As an affiliate of IGS Energy, IGS Solar is dedicated to delivering innovative solar energy solutions. For more information, contact Nathan Jovanelly, at 717-439-0786 (nathan.jovanelly@igs.com) or visit IGSsolarpower.com. Connect with IGS Solar at linkedin.com/company/igs-solar.