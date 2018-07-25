Solar Energy World Number 1 in Maryland for Residential Solar Installations and 117 out of 450 on 2018 Top Solar Contractors List for North America - The Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list includes Elkridge, MD-based solar firm

[ELKRIDGE, MD]—More than 10,600 megawatts of solar power were installed last year in the United States, and local installer Solar Energy World has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its contributions to the industry.



More Headlines Articles

Solar Energy World achieved a rank of 117 out of 450 solar companies on the magazine's 2018 Top Solar Contractors list and has held on to the number 1 spot for total residential installations in Maryland for the second year in a row.With thousands of custom installations since opening in 2009, Solar Energy World now employs 105 workers and has installed close to 50 MW of solar making it the fastest growing, locally-owned and operated solar company in the Maryland/DC metro area. The company currently installs an average of 120 solar systems a month and installations are projected to increase 30% or more by 2019.Part of this rapid growth can be attributed to the new office Solar Energy World opened in New Jersey this year but according to company principals most of the growth has come from word of mouth and great reviews. "I think the main reason why we continue to grow is because our customers really love us." says Geoff Mirkin, CEO of Solar Energy World. "They refer new customers to us every day."The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year. The 2018 list was released on July 24."Solar Power World is very excited about the 2018 class of Top Solar Contractors," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Our 2017 list showed impressive installation numbers after 2016's huge rush to meet ITC requirements, and many companies were hesitant to show unavoidable installation dips after last year's high. We're happy to feature a strong group of thriving U.S. solar installers on the 2018 Top Solar Contractors list. These companies truly are at the top of their markets."The U.S. solar market had its biggest year ever in 2016, installing more than 15,000 MW. Although installations in 2017 dropped to 10,608 MW, the total still represents 40% growth over 2015 numbers. The year-over-year downturn can be attributed to the large influx of 2016 projects rushing to meet the anticipated expiration of a 30% federal tax credit that was eventually renewed. Last year also saw uncertainty surrounding potential Section 201 tariffs on imported solar panels, which may have led to delayed or canceled projects.A major highlight of 2017 was the non-residential market growing 28% year-over-year, the fourth straight year of annual growth for commercial, industrial and community solar. In 2017, 30% of all new electric generating capacity brought online in the United States came from solar, second only to new natural gas capacity.The first quarter of 2018 showed a 13% growth over the first quarter of 2017, and Solar Energy World will continue to contribute to the wave of increasing solar generation. By 2023, more than 15,000 MW of solar is expected to be installed annually.Committed to protecting the environment and promoting clean, renewable energy, Solar Energy World provides sustainable energy solutions for homeowners that include high quality products guaranteed to operate efficiently and remain safe for the environment over their entire lifetime. Solar Energy World's Elkridge showroom-headquarters is open to the public 9am to 5pm, Monday thru Friday and powered by a 48kW solar system designed and installed by company employees.