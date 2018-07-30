Sunpin Solar Recognized as a 2018 Top Five Solar Developer in the United States

IRVINE, CA, JULY 28, 2018 â€”More than 10,600 megawatts of solar power were installed last year in the United States, and Irvine, CA based developer Sunpin Solar has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its contributions to the solar industry. Sunpin Solar ranked impressively ranked number four (4) out of 450 solar companies on the magazine's 2018 Top Solar Developers list.



Solar Power World's Top Solar Contractors list is developed to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year. The 2018 list was released on July 24."We're thrilled to be recognized by Solar Power World magazine as a company that's contributing to the growth of the U.S. solar industry through superior project development, financing, engineering, procurement, constructionmanagementand operations of commercial and utility photovoltaic solarplants," said SunpinSolar president Tom Li. "Sunpin is rapidly developing and deploying U.S. solar projects; we're extremely focused on multi-megawatt project installations. We forecast that by 2021, we'll have deployed a portfolio of a gigawatt's worth of solar projects in the U.S."A solar investment, development, asset management and installation company, Sunpin focuses on the acquisition, development, asset management, financing and construction of commercial and utility-scale solar photovoltaic projects throughout North America. Sunpin identifies and strategically aligns with established partners in markets across the United States.About Sunpin SolarSunpin Solar is an investment and development company that focuses on the development, asset management and financing of photovoltaic projects throughout the UnitedStates. Based in Irvine, California, Sunpin is primarily focused on superior project development, asset management, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management and operations of commercial and utility photovoltaic solar plants. Sunpin has developed projects in California, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois,and several other states. Sunpin currently has more than 600 MW under its development pipeline.Contact:Susan DeVico 510 339-1527 SusanDV@aol.com