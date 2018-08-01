Sharp SmartStorageÂ® Energy Storage System Plus Solar Installed at ILM Toolâ€™s 25,000 Square-Foot Bay Area Machine Shop

SAN FRANCISCO - August 1, 2018 - Sharp Electronics Corporation's Energy Systems and Services Group (Sharp ESSG) announced today that its behind-the-meter SmartStorageÂ® energy storage solution was selected to be installed at ILM Tool's 25,000-square-foot machine shop to help offset its growing peak demand usage. ILM Tool handles quick turnaround prototype and production run orders for sheet metal manufacturing, plastic milling and machining, as well as thermoforming for a wide range of industries. Synergy Power, a Bay Area solar PV installer, installed the 30 kW/40 kWh SmartStorageÂ® system and integrated it with a 113.4 kW solar PV system.



"We produce a number of prototypes for a variety of clients, so energy usage is always part of our bottom line," said ILM Tool CEO Joe Ilmberger. "We were looking for the ideal solar and storage solution to meet our energy needs, especially during peak production times. The Sharp SmartStorageÂ® solution coupled with solar was - as we say around the shop - a perfect fit."â€˜'A solar plus SmartStorageÂ® energy storage system is particularly well-suited for ILM Tool, which uses a lot of heavy machinery that can spike demand usage. It is also located in the Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) territory, a utility market known for its high demand charges,'' said Carl Mansfield, General Manager of Sharp's U.S.-based Energy Systems and Services Group.Sharp's SmartStorageÂ® system uses sophisticated, predictive analytics and controls to manage the release of stored electricity from its batteries at the times of highest demand (which have the most expensive utility rates). As ILM Tool's demand starts to increase - which can be triggered from the use of heavy industrial machinery - a rapid power discharge is triggered to mitigate spikes in demand usage, thus reducing the amount of utility charges. Estimates show that ILM Tool's SmartStorageÂ® system is expected to decrease the facility's demand by approximately 240 kW annually.The SmartStorageÂ® system is also backed by Sharp's optional 10-year Asset Management Service Agreement, which provides routine and unscheduled maintenance, coupled with a 10-year demand reduction performance guarantee. If guaranteed demand reductions are not met within the terms of the agreement, Sharp will compensate for the deficit in promised peak demand reductions.About Sharp Electronics Corporation's Energy Systems and Services GroupSharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) is the U.S. subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SEC's Energy Systems and Services Group (ESSG) is the division of SEC that focuses on developing innovative energy management products for the U.S. market. ESSG introduced the SmartStorageÂ® behind-the-meter energy storage system, an energy storage solution designed to reduce peak demand usage for commercial and industrial buildings. Sharp's industry-first 10-year performance guarantee is included with their 10-year operations and maintenance service agreement, an option available for all SmartStorageÂ® system installations. Sharp's integrated SmartStorageÂ® solar hybrid solution is available with no money down financing options. For more information, visit: https://www.sharpsmartstorage.com/.About ILM ToolILM Tool, based in Hayward, California, handles quick turn prototype or production run orders for sheet metal manufacturing, plastic milling and machining, and thermoforming for a variety of industries. The company has a highly qualified staff and a 25,000 square foot, state-of-the-art machining facility in the Bay Area.About Synergy PowerSynergy Power offers turnkey solar power energy solutions to the Bay Area, Central Valley, and Sacramento regions of California. The company is a member of the California Solar + Storage Association and has PV installation professionals that are certified by the NABCEP.