Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbines with 208 MW total capacity for one of Norwayâ€™s largest wind park

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) will supply the Tonstad Wind Farm in Norway with 51 of its SWT-DD-142 Onshore wind turbines. After commissioning, the wind farm will be one of the largest in Norway. The project is developed by ENGIE and will have a total capacity of 208 MW. The wind farm is located in the municipalities of Sirdal and Flekkefjord in the South of Norway. Siemens Gamesa secures the long term performance of the wind farm with a full service agreement. Installation of the wind farm will begin in 2019.



"This project shows once more the strength of our global setup. Our experience in the Scandinavian market and our turbines with their compelling track record in the Nordic region ensure the best possible support and value creation for our customer", says Steven Pryor, Onshore CEO for North Europe & Middle East at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.The energy produced in the Tonstad wind park will be delivered to Hydro Energi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Norwegian aluminium producer Hydro. Hydro Energi has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) running for the next 25 years. The annual production will be more than 0.6 TWh, and will save nearly 526,000 tons of CO2 emission. It allows Hydro to produce around 50,000 tons of aluminium per year at its Norwegian plants."Siemens Gamesa is the ideal partner for ENGIE to support our market entry in Norway", says Sandra Roche, CEO ENGIE Nordics. "Based on its global setup and experience in the Scandinavian market together with proven technology and best in class service Siemens Gamesa is very well positioned in the growing Norwegian wind power market."Just recently Siemens Gamesa has announced the supply of 70 wind turbines in three other projects in Norway. The company is present in Norway since 2002 and has an accumulated installed capacity of more than 630 MW and over 252 turbines.About Siemens Gamesa Renewable EnergySiemens Gamesa is a leading provider of wind power products and solutions to customers around the globe. The company has installed products and technology in more than 90 countries, with a total installed base of close to 87 GW. Siemens Gamesa offers one of the industry's broadest product portfolios, with both offshore and onshore technology as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. The united company was created in 2017. Previously, Siemens Wind Power's history in the wind industry extends back to the early 1980s, and Gamesa's to 1994.