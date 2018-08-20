Antaisolar U pile solar racking chosen for one challenging project in Okayama, Japan

Sino-Japanese joint design



As the project is in complex mountainous terrain with hard soil and likely to store huge amount of snow, considering the multiple factors, Antaisolar's signing Japanese designer Shimoda come to Xiamen to discuss with our engineers, and they work out reliable and efficient solar mounting solution for the project together.The special design for the projectAfter many discussions, Antaisolar provides U pile solar ground mounting solution for the project, which could be adjustable in east-west direction. The design adopts two U pile coupled with double support structure which can easier adapt to different slope terrains. In addition, the large span design and piling equipment are used to fully improve the construction efficiency of mountain cases.At the same time, the system adds iron bars at the back of the racking. The large rails used for carport and A2-80 bolt are also utilized in this system to further enhance the strength of the rackings. It is paying enough attention to the details that enables Antaisolar to gain a firm foothold in the international market and good reputation with its stable and reliable solar mounting solutions.