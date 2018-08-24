Highlighting IEEE PES GTD ASIA 2019 ,19-23 MARCH 2019 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION @“BIG SHIFT IN POWER AND ENERGY”





More Headlines Articles

The event named as IEEE PES GTD ASIA 2019 has been activated more than two years of arrangement and planning in Thailand by co-working of the international IEEE Power and Energy Society (IEEE-PES) and IEEE-Thailand Section and its local Power and Energy Chapter, the not-for-profit organisation which is honourably supported by electric utilities and electricity and energy related industries and organisations in Thailand.The conference and exhibition will landmark Thailand as the first grand international IEEE-PES outside its original place in north America continent into ASIA by highlighting the theme of BIG SHIFT IN POWER AND ENERGY showing all advanced and innovative technology beneficial to the world and certainly in harmony with the concept of Thailand digital 4.0The show event of conference and exhibition has been consecutively arranged for more than 40 years in America and to be the first outside America to Asia at Bangkok International Trade Exhibition Center (BITEC) during 19-23 March 2019 It will relate to all engineering and technological fields in power generation, transmission and distribution, and newly green energy or the renewable energy. The organisers of local IEEE-PES proudly invite all sectors in electricity and energy industries and institutes to participate and contribute together in this grand event to innovatively visualise to the world for the future-connect theme of big shift in power and energy. More than 400 exhibitors and over 10,000 visitors from all over the world are expected to take part in this occasion.Dr.Nopbhorn Leeprechanon Organizing Chair, IEEE PES GTD ASIA 2019, the Chairman of the IEEE PES GTD ASIA 2019 mentioned that the conference and exhibition consists of shows in electricity and energy industry grouping into Power Generation (PG Asia), Transmission and Distribution (T&D Asia), Renewable Energy (RE Asia), and all of this integrated with digitisation to visualise the theme of smart city, large data central to bring up the big shift in power and energy. Great opportunity for Thailand to take world class event of IEEE PES GTD ASIA2019 as the first time in Asia would rocket the economic stimulation leading up the essentials of applicable research and development into land including the advancement of innovation in light and heavy electric current technology to the new digitized platform. He also mentioned that the call for paper for the large and wide scale conference for BIG SHIFT IN POWER AND ENERGY has been launched via internet network for all levels of academia to show together the ideas-innovation-application featuring through internationally standardised peer reviews for best demonstration of practices are presented.This event has been honourably supported by both government sectors through Ministry of Energy and utilities and international and local industries in this related fields.Lastly IEEE-ThailandSection and its IEEE Power&Energy Society would like to express of sincere thanks to all from the executive and managerial working teams and to all that have been supporting us.