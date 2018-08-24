Biomass Buyers, Sellers, Investors, Tech Providers Head to Johannesburg for 2nd Biomass Trade & BioEnergy Africa

The summit brings together biomass producers, biomass technology providers, utilities, biofuel producers as well as financiers for a well-rounded discussion on unlocking the potential of biomass energy generation in Africa.



South Africa - that has already taken a lead in biomass energy generation, will be a key focus market with Ms. Nomawethu Qase, Director, New & Renewable Energy from the Department of Energy South Africa presenting on 'Accelerating Bioenergy in South Africa'. Next is Unilever South Africa sharing more on its recently unveiled biomass boiler at its Maydon Wharf Factory in Durban, while South African Forestry Company (SAFCOL) outlines the 'Developing Biomass Utilization in Energy Generation in South Africa'. Corporate Sponsor and exhibitor - Valmet presents on 'High Efficiency Utilization of Biomass to Energy'.The agenda explores the export potential of wood chips to Europe via two sessions - Corporate Sponsor - Hawkins Wright providing the Outlook on Global Demand for Wood Chips while Verdo Energy delving into the details of - Woody Biomass from Africa to Europe - How to Succeed?Zooming into the Alternative Aviation Fuels in Africa is the Roundtable for Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) while the key topic of financing of biomass project is discussed by Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in a paper on 'Unlocking Waste Economy Opportunities - Through Funder's Lens'.Namibia's biomass power market is a key focus with two sessions - Namibia Power's 'Update on biomass power station in Namibia' and Namibia Biomass Industry Group presenting 'Biomass: The Key to Namibia's Energy Independence'.Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the program also delves into biomass to bioenergy development across Africa, including:• Société de Transformation de Calcaire du Cameroun (SOTRACALC) - Case Study & Economics of Integrated Hybrid Biomass + Solar PV Power Plant in Cameroon• Albioma (formerly Séchilienne-Sidec) - Conversion to Biomass of Reunion Island's Coal Power Plants• Forest National Direction - Sustainable Biomass Availability & Development in MozambiqueContact Ms. Huiyan Fu at huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 63469113 for more details.