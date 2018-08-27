Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Alpha Wire’s Cable Glands
Cable Glands offer premium strain relief and protection from environmental factors
Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Alpha Wire, is now stocking the manufacturer's cable glands - an effective solution for premium cable strain relief, and the latest addition to Alpha Wire's FIT Wire Management family of products.
Alpha Wire's portfolio of sealing products includes easy-to-install cable glands available in standard dome and flexible spiral designs, as well as sealing hole plugs. All glands are packaged with an accompanying locknut and gasket and are available in NPT, metric and PG tread sizes.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about Alpha Wire's Cable Glands.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.
Featured Product
FischTank Marketing and PR - Shine a Spotlight on your Vision. - PR can Help.
FischTank Marketing and Public Relations provides communications and marketing services to both start-up and established renewable energy companies. We provide media relations, content writing, digital/social media, and other marketing support to companies working in sectors spanning solar, LED lighting, energy storage, hydrogen, battery development and manufacturing, alternative fuels, and more. Our clients have been featured in top tier media including print, online and broadcast.