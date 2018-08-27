Senator Merkley receives “U.S. Wind Champion Award”

PORTLAND, Ore., August 24, 2018 — The American Wind Energy Association named Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) a U.S. Wind Champion for the 115th Congress at an event hosted by Renewable Northwest with EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a renewable energy company and employer in the Portland area, Gilliam County, and Union County. AWEA is presenting U.S. Wind Champion Awards to select members of Congress who have taken action in support of American wind energy. The award ceremony comes after American Wind Week, August 5-11, a national celebration of U.S. leadership in wind power.



More Headlines Articles

"I'm honored by this recognition from the American Wind Energy Association," Merkley said. "Wind energy is essential for a clean energy future—for the good of our economy and the good of our planet. When I see the spinning blades of a wind turbine, I see a powerful path for ending carbon pollution. I'll continue to do everything I can as a federal partner to develop and expand renewable energy in Oregon and across the nation.""Senator Merkley has been a leader in promoting renewable energy and a decarbonized electricity grid," said Nicole Hughes, Executive Director, Renewable Northwest. "His efforts have been realized in the northwest and particularly in Oregon where we have been very successful in establishing a robust renewable energy market. Renewable Northwest looks forward to continued collaboration with the Senator to broaden the market opportunities for renewables.""As a leading wind energy company in the United States, EDP Renewables applauds Senator Merkley's tireless leadership in advancing clean energy in the country," said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. "Thanks to champions like Senator Merkley, EDP Renewables has paid workers, landowning families, local governments, and businesses more than $1.7 billion dollars in the state of Oregon.""Senator Merkley has been a strong supporter for the American wind worker and clean energy," said Tom Kiernan, CEO of AWEA. "He has been a bridge builder, helping to find common ground so that groups like wind workers, the military, and environment stewards could all enjoy wind's benefits. It is fitting that his home state of Oregon has benefitted from wind with over $6.6 billion in private capital investments and over 1.5 million fewer tons of carbon emissions per year."In 2017, wind provided over 11 percent of Oregon's in-state electricity production—enough to power 604,600 average homes. And an investment in wind is an investment in well-paying jobs, with nearly 3,000 in Oregon. Wind power has also become a new cash crop for the state, with total land lease payments to farmers and ranchers between $5-10 million each year.Earlier this month marked the second annual celebration of American Wind Week, following the emergence of wind as America's largest source of renewable energy capacity in 2017. The U.S. is a global leader in wind power thanks to world-class natural resources and technological innovation. American wind power creates economic opportunity, homegrown energy, and clean air. A record 105,000 Americans across all 50 states work in wind, and wind affordably and reliably supplies over 6 percent of U.S. electricity, creating clean air benefits worth more than $8 billion each year.###About the American Wind Energy Association:AWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 100,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, serving as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's largest wind power trade show, the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Houston, May 20-23, 2019. Find information about wind energy on the AWEA website. Gain insight into industry issues on AWEA's blog, Into the Wind. And please join us on Facebook, and follow @AWEA on Twitter.About Renewables Northwest:Renewable Northwest is the leading non-profit in the region focused exclusively on advocating for new, clean, sustainable, renewable resources. Our work is aimed at creating environmentally friendly market opportunities for new renewable resources through advocating for effective policy and regulatory processes. Our membership includes over 50 organizations and businesses contributing to the clean energy economy. Renewable Northwest is located in Portland, Oregon. www.renewabenw.org.About EDP Renewables North America:EDP Renewables North America LLC ("EDPR NA") and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 45 wind farms, 5 solar parks, and 13 regional and development offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 6,200 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 5,600 MW of renewable energy projects. EDPR NA is owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR). For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.