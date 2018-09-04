Project Collection of Clenergy PV-ezRack SolarRoof

Clenergy PV-ezRack SolarRoof is designed for residential and commercial installation. PV-ezRack SolarRoof is Clenergy's signature product and also the best-seller in many markets, especially in Australia and in the Philippines.

Clenergy PV-ezRack SolarRoof is designed for residential and commercial installation. This system allows installation on tile and tin roofs, as well as pitched and flat roofs. It withstands wind speeds up to 88 metres per second through its robust design and high quality materials. Corrosion resistance is achieved through anodised structural grade aluminium and stainless steel components. The unique and innovative Z-module technology enables surprisingly quick and easy installation.



PV-ezRack SolarRoof is Clenergy's signature product and also the best-seller in many markets, especially in Australia and in the Philippines. The system has been installed on the rooftops in many countries, Australia, the Philippines, UK, Thailand, USA and Germany, to name a few.Batangas, Philippines--4.77mwâ€ƒRobinsons Starmill, San Fernando,Pampangaâ€”2.88MWParliament House, Canberra, Australiaâ€”43.3KWâ€ƒAdelaide Airport, Australiaâ€”1.2MWLyreco, UKâ€”3.8MWâ€ƒClenergy also tailor solutions for projects that need special designs. The following project is on a commercial building in Bangkok Thailand. Clenergy offered its PV-ezRack SolarRoof system with special designed rail and klip lok to best serve the curved roof and maintain a perfect visual effect of the roof.ICC, BKK, Thailandâ€”120KWClenergy PV-ezRack SolarRoof roofs all solutions for rooftop installations. No matter how big the challenge is, there is always a way with PV-ezRack SolarRoof.