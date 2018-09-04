Project Collection of Clenergy PV-ezRack SolarRoof

Visit http://www.clenergy.com/Company/News/Project-Collection-of-Clenergy-PV-ezRack-SolarRoof for further information

Clenergy PV-ezRack SolarRoof is designed for residential and commercial installation. PV-ezRack SolarRoof is Clenergy's signature product and also the best-seller in many markets, especially in Australia and in the Philippines.

09/04/18, 05:38 AM | Solar & Wind | Clenergy International

Clenergy PV-ezRack SolarRoof is designed for residential and commercial installation. This system allows installation on tile and tin roofs, as well as pitched and flat roofs. It withstands wind speeds up to 88 metres per second through its robust design and high quality materials. Corrosion resistance is achieved through anodised structural grade aluminium and stainless steel components. The unique and innovative Z-module technology enables surprisingly quick and easy installation.


PV-ezRack SolarRoof is Clenergy's signature product and also the best-seller in many markets, especially in Australia and in the Philippines. The system has been installed on the rooftops in many countries, Australia, the Philippines, UK, Thailand, USA and Germany, to name a few.


Batangas, Philippines--4.77mw

â€ƒ
Robinsons Starmill, San Fernando,Pampangaâ€”2.88MW


Parliament House, Canberra, Australiaâ€”43.3KW
â€ƒ

Adelaide Airport, Australiaâ€”1.2MW


Lyreco, UKâ€”3.8MW
â€ƒ


Clenergy also tailor solutions for projects that need special designs. The following project is on a commercial building in Bangkok Thailand. Clenergy offered its PV-ezRack SolarRoof system with special designed rail and klip lok to best serve the curved roof and maintain a perfect visual effect of the roof.

ICC, BKK, Thailandâ€”120KW


Clenergy PV-ezRack SolarRoof roofs all solutions for rooftop installations. No matter how big the challenge is, there is always a way with PV-ezRack SolarRoof.

09/04/18, 05:38 AM | Solar & Wind | Clenergy International
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

SolarRoofHook - Low Profile QuickBOLT

SolarRoofHook - Low Profile QuickBOLT

SolarRoofHook's Low Profile QuickBOLT with Microflashingâ„¢ is the industry's affordable, UL Certified Asphalt Shingle mounting system. The Microflashingâ„¢ is compressed by the collar on the bolt to create a water-tight seal. With an installation time of less than one minute, the Low Profile QuickBOLT allows installers to complete more jobs.
More Products
Feature Your Product