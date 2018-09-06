Access to the Evolving Business Models and Innovations for DERs, Microgrids and increased Grid and Market Penetration





The Summit will put leaders from Regulatory Commissions and Markets, Utilities, Dept of Defense, Federal and State government, DER providers, Innovators and Researchers in one room.It will focus on the technical capabilities and innovations that are allowing for advanced microgrid projects and increased penetration of renewables and DERS into the grid. Equally, it will also serve as a conduit for developing the strategic business models and use cases while discussing the current regulatory and market landscape."We find that great outcomes can occur when we put folks in a room together for two days that don't necessarily talk to each other on a day to day basis and come from varying sector expertise. We have followed this model for close to a decade for the DoD, Intelligence and Federal sectors. We are excited to see the same effective and efficient outcomes occur for the energy sector at our September meeting. There will be a lot of powerful minds and strategic thinkers convening so I have no doubt it will prove to be a benefit for all in attendance." stated Monica Mckenzie, Managing Partner, Roosevelt Strategic Council.Top level leaders and innovators that will be speaking at the forum include:-Mr. Bruce J. Walker, Assistant Secretary, Office of Electricity and Acting Assistant Secretary, CESAR,U.S. Department of Energy-Ms. Lisa Jung, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Installation Energy, OUSD-The Honorable Mrs. Phyllis L. Bayer, Assistant Secretary for Energy, Installations and Environment,U.S. Navy-Mr. Thomas Fanning, President, Chairman and CEO, Southern Company-Dr. Paul Chodak III, Executive Vice President - Utilities, American Electric Power-Mr. Jay Stowe, Senior Vice President, Distributed Energy Resources, Tennessee Valley Authority-Ms. Denise Foster, Vice President - State & Member Services, PJM Interconnection-Mr. Frank Almaraz, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Commercial Operations, CPS Energy-Dr. Sonja Glavaski, Program Director, ARPA-E-Mr. Leonardo Moreno Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investment; Chief Risk Officer, AESCorporation-Dr. Sherif Abdelrazek, Senior Engineer, Distributed Energy Resources Group, Duke Energy-Mr. Jordan Gillis, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installations, Energy and Environment),U.S.ArmyThe agenda and details can be found at: rscouncil.org/microgrids