Freedom Solar ramps up in Houston and brings new sustainable energy options post-Harvey

Freedom Solar has ramped up its presence in Houston and introduced a new energy solution to protect homeowners and businesses from losing power during outages: SunPower solar systems combined with the Tesla Powerwall 2 home battery.



Battery backup is an ideal solution for power outages caused by hurricanes, and Freedom Solar Power is the largest distributor of Tesla Powerwall batteries in Texas."Freedom Solar's arrival to the world energy capital with its cost-competitive, premium products sends a clear message that the time has arrived for solar power across Texas," says Pat Wood, former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, current member of the National Petroleum Council, and Freedom residential customer."Adding the capability to store solar power with a battery backup during outages makes it the ideal choice for literally everyone, as I found out during last year's Hurricane Harvey," Wood says.According to Paul Hobby, founding partner of Genesis Park LP, and CEO of Texas Monthly magazine: "As a residential and commercial customer of Freedom Solar, I can confirm their strong reputation. They are thriving in Houston because of their integrity and solution-oriented approach," Hobby says.Hobby and Wood both have solar and battery backup systems installed by Freedom Solar Power.Freedom has completed more than 20 new residential projects in Houston this summer, and local commercial clients include ABC Home and Commercial Services, Electronic Power Designs, Evelyn's Park, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science.Freedom Solar's Houston office is located in the trendy Washington Avenue Arts District, in the same complex as the Silver Street Studios arts and event center. The company serves residential and commercial customers across the Houston metropolitan area, including inKaty, Sugar Land, and Cinco Ranch.Freedom Solar is the only SunPower master dealer in Texas, combining world-record-setting technology with Freedom's brand of craftsmanship and attention to detail. SunPower systems are backed by the best 25-year power and product warranty available on the market, and Freedom Solar also guarantees our its workmanship with a 25-year warranty because the company does not subcontract any part of its seven-step design, installation, and monitoring process. The Complete Freedom WarrantyÂ© is the strongest combined warranty in the industry.Freedom's office, at 2000 Edwards Street is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday by appointment. For more information, go to https://residential.freedomsolarpower.com/locations/houston-solar-company or call 713-332-9716.