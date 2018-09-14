FUGRO BEGINS MARINE SITE INVESTIGATION AT IBERDROLAâ€™S BALTIC EAGLE OFFSHORE WIND FARM

Fugro has commenced a marine site characterisation programme at Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm, in German waters of the Baltic Sea. Under a contract worth over â‚¬10 million, Fugro will undertake a UXO survey to clear the investigation sites, followed by a geotechnical seabed investigation and borehole drilling. The workscope also includes a programme of standard and advanced laboratory testing.

Fugro has commenced a marine site characterisation programme at Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm, in German waters of the Baltic Sea. Under a contract worth over â‚¬10 million, Fugro will undertake a UXO survey to clear the investigation sites, followed by a geotechnical seabed investigation and borehole drilling. The workscope also includes a programme of standard and advanced laboratory testing.



The fieldwork takes place between August 2018 and February 2019 from Fugro vessels including the geophysical vessel Fugro Pioneer and geotechnical drilling vessel, Fugro Scout. To enhance quality and bring operational efficiency to the project, Fugro will deploy the proven Geobor-S piggy back drilling system, and its team of geophysical, geological and geotechnical experts will complement and optimise the final deliverables."Our drilling set-up ensures that we deliver data of the highest quality to Iberdrola and obtain it in a safe manner," said Erik Vogt, Fugro's Project Manager. "Starting with the Fugro Pioneer we'll clear the sites of any UXO risks efficiently and assure timely commencement of the geotechnical operations."Kevin O'Reilly, offshore civil engineer in Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle team said, "We have been working intensively with Fugro in recent weeks to prepare for the commencement of the geotechnical campaign, which is crucial to the success of the project."The data will inform the design of the foundations for the wind turbines and offshore substation, which will be installed in water depths of up to 45 metres.With a total capacity of up to 476 megawatts and spanning an area of 35 square kilometres, the Baltic Eagle wind farm is located 30 kilometres off the coast of the German island of RÃ¼gen.