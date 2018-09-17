PlugVolt and Nuvation Energy to Present a Three Webinar Tutorial Series on Battery Analytics for Energy Storage Systems

San Diego, CA -- September 16, 2018 -- Battery management systems take large amounts of sensor data readings on a continual basis as part of their functionality. Battery analytics involves leveraging battery performance data for tasks such as identifying issues that can reduce battery life, flagging behavior that can negatively impact energy storage system performance, and predicting remaining cell and pack life.



This 3-part webinar series will explore battery analytics system architecture in the context of field-deployed energy storage systems. It will begin with an overview of sensor data available from the BMS, and progress hierarchically to the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to uncover hidden patterns and unknown correlations.The tutorial can be accessed globally from any computer with a reliable and high-speed internet connection.Course 1: Battery Analytics and the Role of the BMSOctober 03, 2018 - 10 a.m. EDT (USA) | Duration = 1 hourCourse 2: Data Capture and Trend ReportingOctober 17, 2018 - 10 a.m. EDT (USA) | Duration = 1 hourCourse 3: Predictive Modelling, Machine Learning, and AIOctober 31, 2018 - 10 a.m. EDT (USA) | Duration = 1 hourAll webinar presentations will be made by Michael Worry - CEO at Nuvation Energy.PDF copies of all presentations will be sent to attendees after the respective courses. Audio-video recordings will also be available to interested parties who are unable to participate in some or all of the live presentation sessions.To read more information about course abstracts, speaker biography, and to register, please visit www.plugvolt.comAbout PlugVoltPlugVolt is involved in the business of promoting and fostering joint development efforts in advancing battery and alternative energy storage technologies. PlugVolt offers business consultation services, information services, and custom training (online & onsite) services to the energy storage industry. The routine online webinar sessions and seminar events focus on core technical issues and commercial aspects, as well as market forecasts, for batteries and energy storage systems used in advanced automotive, stationary storage, medical, military, consumer, industrial, smart grid/utility, and alternative energy and power generation segments. More information is available at www.plugvolt.com