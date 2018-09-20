Hanergy’s MiaSolé Rejoices the Successful Completion of Europe’s Biggest Thin Film Solar Project in Netherlands

Sept. 20, Beijing - The world's largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.hk), today announced that its US based subsidiary, MiaSolé has finished Europe's biggest flexible modules solar project in a Dutch city, Den Bosch, recently.



As part of this ground-breaking project, 418 lightweight MiaSolé flexible modules were installed on the roof of Maaspoort Sports Center, a large sports complex, realizing approx. 125 MHh of clean energy per year.Further, on the science of the project, these 418 flexible solar modules, each measuring 2.6m * 1m, were agglutinated to the Evalon roof. Evalon happens to be very environment friendly and long lasting (up to 40 years) roof membrane which is more suitable for PV solar modules compared to other roofing materials.Notably, Hanergy's solar solution used at the Maaspoort Sports Center in Den Bosch makes the building being labelled as the largest sustainable building with flexible modules, ensuing additional government subsidies.Weka Company was the installer. Its spokesperson Dick Groenenberg said, "We were confident that the project combining Evalon with flexible thin film PV would have great market potential. While, we're aware that there are varied roofing materials available in the market but this lightweight module photovoltaic solution from Hanergy is the only way to further enhance large-scale sustainability. We're happy to associate with Hanergy Netherlands, more so, our identical expertise in thin film solar and roofing will help us win many accolades in the future."Mr. Albert Lin, Senior Vice President of Hanergy Netherlands, said "We look forward to work on more significant projects with Weka and together lead the thin film solar industry. Thanks to WeKa's unparalleled expertise in roofing materials and coatings and our synergies, this project turned out to be most effective and successful."MiaSolé's FLEX-02W 370W modules weight approximately 3kg per square meter, compared to traditional crystalline silicon solar modules weight approximately 18kg per square meter. The advantage of flexible module is that it can be agglutinated directly to the roof surface with no ballast.Flexible modules are comparable to crystalline silicon components in terms of efficiency and output and are available in different lengths and widths.MiaSolé is a US based subsidiary of Hanergy. MiaSole products include the flexible lightweight and powerful solar cell and solar module. These MiaSole products are ideal for a variety of applications.Since 2009, Hanergy is painstakingly working to integrate worldwide solar technology, and making robust investment for the research and innovation in field of thin-film solar power.Hanergy recently announced several cooperative associations with foreign companies, including US$4.3 million sales contracts with 15 Latin American companies and a US$1.3billion HanTile sales contract with Japanese construction and solar power conglomerate, Forest Group.Till the present day, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group has applied more than 4,000 patents, among which nearly 1,000 have been granted. Hanergy is all set to revolutionize the global mobile energy industry through its varied offerings equipped with advanced technologies.About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd -Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. As a leading thin film solar company in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been painstakingly working to integrate worldwide solar technology and making robust investment for the research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technology has been applied to a series of commercial and civilian products, including HanTile, HanWall, HanCar, HanWindow, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPaper.We're hoping that this will interest you. Do let us know if you need any further details to suffice your story needs.