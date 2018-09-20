Solar Industry Leaders Introduce Turnkey Residential Solution; Solaria, Enphase Energy and Quick Mount PV Join Forces to Deliver Streamlined Solar

Solar Industry Leaders Introduce Turnkey Residential Solution



More Headlines Articles

Solaria, Enphase Energy and Quick Mount PV Join Forces to Deliver Streamlined SolarFREMONT, CA, SEPT. 20, 2018 — Solaria Corporation, a global provider of next-generation, high efficiency solar modules announces that they will make their products available in a single, unified system, assuring efficiency, performance, and aesthetics with Quick Mount PV, manufacturer of residential mounting and racking solutions, and Enphase Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters. Available through select distributors, the complete solution gives solar installers the ability to streamline installation and ensure homeowner satisfaction at the lowest possible cost.Solaria manufactures the PowerXT® pure black solar modules using advanced cell interconnect and module production processes, significantly boosting power generationand providing outstanding performance with unmatched aesthetic appeal.Quick Mount PV's QRail racking system features patented QClick™ and QSplice™ technologies that simplify and speed solar installation. The result is the fastest and most reliable system deployment in solar.The Enphase IQ 7+ Microinverter™ features Enphase's revolutionary two-wire cabling for ease of installation, and leverages semiconductor integration for higher reliability and better economies of scale. The 295 W AC Enphase IQ 7+ Micro combines efficiency, reliability and streamlined installation and is available either as a standalone component or in the factory-integrated Enphase Energized™ PowerXT®-AC module from Solaria, which further improves installation efficiency."Solaria is thrilled to be partnering with Enphase and Quick Mount PV to deliver residential rooftop solar systems of unmatched efficiency, attractiveness, and reliability," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "Joining forces with Enphase and Quick Mount means our extensive network of installers can profitably provide their customers with high-performance solar arrays that are easier to sell, more efficient to install, and likely to generate referrals.""The vision at Enphase has always been to make solar simple and energy smart," said David Ranhoff, chief commercial officer of Enphase Energy. "We are delighted to work with Solaria and Quick Mount to take the philosophy of integration to the next level and deliver entire systems that enable simplified system deployment and reduced installation costs to solar installers.""Quick Mount PV works every day to make solar easier for solar installers," said Quick Mount PV President Yann Brandt. "A fully integrated solution alongside Solaria and Enphase brings installers another option to increase speed and quality for homeowners across the country."Solaria will be exhibiting at booth 1251 at Solar Power International in Anaheim, September 25-27, 2018.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped over 17 million microinverters, and more than 790,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in over 120 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.comand follow the company on Facebook, LinkedInand Twitter.Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.About Quick Mount PVQuick Mount PV manufactures code-compliant, waterproof solar mounting and racking systems for installing solar electric and solar hot water systems on residential and commercial rooftops. Founded in 2006, Quick Mount PV is committed to sustainable business practices, ongoing industry training and education, and manufacturing the highest-quality solar roof mounts and racking systems in the industry. For more information, visit quickmountpv.com.About SolariaSolaria Corporation is a solar technology company that is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation through optimized solutions for a range of applications. Leveraging its proven core technology, field performance and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for residential and commercial solar markets. Solaria headquarters are in California. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.Contact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com 510 339-1527