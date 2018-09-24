Solar Energy World Hosts “Get Ready for Winter” Solar Workshop for Homeowners
Winter will soon be here and so will high electric bills for Maryland residents! On Saturday October 6, 2018 from 10:30 AM -12:30 PM at Solar Energy World in Elkridge, homeowners from the Baltimore/DC metro area can learn how to avoid right hikes by going with solar power.
Participants will also enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast of pastries, coffee and fruit and a special offer exclusive to workshop attendees. Space is limited, so registration by October 1 is required for free admission. To register and to view the agenda, interested parties should go to www.MySolarWorkshop.com or call 888-485-1909.
ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY WORLD LLC
Solar Energy World is the fastest-growing, locally owned and operated solar design and installation company in Maryland. With thousands of solar systems installed in the Maryland/DC metro area since its founding in 2009, locally-owned and operated Solar Energy World is leading the region's green jobs growth.
In 2017 Solar Energy World began serving Pennsylvania homeowners and opened an office in New Jersey in January of 2018. The company currently installs 125-130 new solar systems a month. Solar Energy World's parent companies are Gleeson Electric, a commercial electric company that has been in operation since 1958, and Homefix Corporation, a specialty green remodeling company that was founded in 1990.
