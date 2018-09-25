EagleView’s Latest Innovation Standardizes Shade for the Solar Industry

Eagle View Technologies ("EagleView®"), the leading provider of property intelligence for the government, insurance and commercial sectors, has announced the launch of its newest product innovation, SunSite Complete™. This new solution offers a fast, accurate way to determine solar availability through an objective solar access calculation without manual intervention.



SunSite Complete provides precise roof measurements and identifies solar availability - all before solar professionals need to set foot on a property. This advanced dataset, in combination with a customer's preferred design software, can be delivered as a detailed shade report, or integrated directly into their workflow. Setting a new standard in shade analysis, SunSite Complete allows solar design professionals to create quicker, more efficient designs at the module level for optimal system performance."We're excited to introduce this never-before-seen solution to the solar industry," states EagleView CEO, Rishi Daga. "SunSite Complete enables workflow efficiencies at every stage of a solar project's life cycle. From project proposal and system design, to system production and project completion."Using proprietary methods, EagleView extracts property measurements and features from high-resolution aerial imagery to deliver SunSite Complete. This eliminates the need for multiple site visits, manual data input or double checking for user error, replacing existing workflow with an objective and automated solution for accurate results.EagleView will be launching SunSite Complete at Solar Power International (SPI) September 24 - September 27, 2018 in Anaheim, California.For more information about EagleView's products and solutions, please contact Melissa Mazurek at melissa.mazurek@eagleview.com or (585) 444-2504.About EagleViewEagleView is the leading provider of high-resolution aerial imagery, property data analytics and structural measurements for government agencies, insurance carriers, roofing contractors and energy utilities. Using patented image capture techniques, 3D aerial measurement software and machine learning processes, EagleView helps customers answer questions related to millions of properties throughout the world. With a 60-petabyte library of oblique and orthogonal Pictometry® aerial imagery dating back to 2001 and the capacity to process tens of thousands of roof measurement reports per day, EagleView enables organizations to reduce field visits and adopt faster, safer and more cost-effective workflows. For more information, contact (866) 659-8439 or visit http://www.eagleview.com.