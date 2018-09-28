Clenergy Australia will Launch Two New Products at All Energy Australia 2018

Clenergy Australia will be exhibiting as a silver sponsor at All Energy Australia 2018 held on 3 & 4 October in Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Center.

At this Australia's most comprehensive clean and renewable energy event, Clenergy will launch two new products specially designed for Australian market - PV-ezRack Single Post Carport and PV-ezRack Commercial Tilt. The new carport features unhindered opening of car doors and options of two-car and three-car span. The Commercial Tilt can be adjusted to 5°, 10°or 15°angles and is compatible with various types of panels. Clenergy Australia's staff will be ready at their booth 1514 to give more detailed introduction about these two products.