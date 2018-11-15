Hanergy’s Alta Devices Leads the Industry, Setting New Efficiency Record for Its Solar Cell

November 15, Beijing - The world's largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.hk), today announced that Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, a German based solar energy testing laboratory and one of the world's leading renewable energy research authorities, has rated Hanergy's US-based subsidiary Alta Devices' single junction GaAs cells as the world's most efficient. With its record setting 29.1% conversion efficiency, Alta's technology is designed to power a range of products from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), electric automotive to smart sensors, due to its unique thin, lightweight, and flexible characteristics.



The Hanergy Thin Film Power Group is dedicated to making breakthroughs in solar technology. Alta Devices first broke the record for GaAs single-junction solar cells in 2010 and has now broken seven solar conversion efficiency records. Following this most recent breakthrough, both the efficiency world records for single junction solar cells (29.1%) and solar modules (25.1%) belong to the Hanergy group.Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Jian Ding, CEO of Alta Devices said, "Our new record for solar efficiency and our long history of breaking records is evidence of our company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of solar technology to power autonomous systems"He adds, "Alta Devices' vision is to lead the thin film power industry via continuous technological breakthroughs while contributing to the future of autonomous machines and vehicles."In 2014, Alta Devices, a California-based company, was acquired by China's Hanergy Group and became a subsidiary of Hanergy. Extremely efficient, light, and flexible, Alta Devices thin-film solar technology has been successfully applied to a wide range of different products and can be easily integrated into unmanned aircraft without altering their aerodynamic profiles.About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd -Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. As one of the leading thin-film solar companies in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and invest in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, HanCar, HanWindow, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPaper.About Alta Devices: Alta Devices is empowering autonomy by delivering the world's most efficient, thin and flexible mobile power technology. By converting light of any kind into electricity, Alta Devices AnyLight™ power technology extends the energy source of a system, and in many cases, completely cuts the traditional power cord. The solution can be completely integrated into the final system, and is ideal for use in automotive, unmanned systems, satellites, consumer electronics, sensors or anywhere size, weight, and mobility matter. Alta Devices holds world records for energy conversion efficiency and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. For more information, visit http://www.altadevices.com. Alta Devices is a Hanergy company.