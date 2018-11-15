SolarEdge’s EV-Charging PV Inverter Wins the 2018 BIG Awards for Business

Visit https://www.solaredge.com/us/products/ev-charger#/ for further information

“The BIG awards recognize truly innovative thinking that leads to both business excellence and industry breakthroughs,”

11/15/18, 06:15 AM | EVs and Fuel Cells, Other Energy Topics | SolarEdge Technologies

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL (November 15, 2018) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, is a winner of the 2018 BIG Awards for Business. The Company received the "New Product of the Year Award" for its EV-charging inverter in the Energy Category. Founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world, the Business Intelligence Group awards companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SolarEdge developed the world's first EV-charging solar inverter which offers the fastest AC EV charging rates by supplementing grid power with PV power. The Level 2 EV charger offers charging of up to six times faster than a standard Level 1 charger with its innovative solar boost mode. SolarEdge's inverter with HD-Wave technology integrated with an EV charger enables PV production and EV charging from a single inverter and monitoring and management platform. The combined solution allows EV owners to charge their vehicles with renewable energy and offers considerable cost savings on both hardware and installation.
"The BIG awards recognize truly innovative thinking that leads to both business excellence and industry breakthroughs," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "By combining EV charging with solar energy, SolarEdge has joined two formerly separate sectors and potentially helped accelerate the adoption of both."
"Dedicated to developing innovative solutions for increasing the use of renewable energy and cost savings for our customers and end users, SolarEdge is re-defining the way we power our homes and lives," stated
Lior Handelsman, VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, Founder of SolarEdge. "We are honored that our EV-charging inverter is selected as the New Product of the Year in the Energy category by the BIG Awards for business."
SolarEdge's EV-charging PV inverter is already available in the United States and is expected to be available in other parts of the world at the beginning of 2019.

About SolarEdge
SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

11/15/18, 06:15 AM | EVs and Fuel Cells, Other Energy Topics | SolarEdge Technologies
Subscribe to Newsletter
More EVs and Fuel Cells News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

SolarEdge Technologies - EV Charging Single Phase Inverter

SolarEdge Technologies - EV Charging Single Phase Inverter

The SolarEdge PV inverter combines sophisticated digital control technology with efficient power SolarEdge's EV charging single phase inverter offers homeowners the ability to charge electric vehicles up to six times faster than a standard Level 1 charger through an innovative solar boost mode that utilizes grid and PV charging simultaneously. This product is the world's first EV charger with an integrated PV inverter. Reducing the hassle of installing separately a standalone EV charger and a PV inverter, the EV charging inverter eliminates the need for additional wiring, conduit and a breaker installation. By installing an EV charger that is integrated with an inverter, no additional dedicated circuit breaker is needed, saving space and ruling out a potential upgrade to the main distribution panel. Whether you own an EV now or just want to be EV-ready, future-proof your home with SolarEdge.
More Products
Feature Your Product