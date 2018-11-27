Antaisolar carport advanced version - fully waterproof carport available
When carport meets PV Solar carport can improve the space utilization effectively. It not only protects the vehicle from wind and rain, but also generates green electric energy to supply electric cars and industrial electricity.
The fully waterproof carport promoted by Antaisolar is equipped with water guide beams and tight waterproof rubber strips. Antaisolar uses 6005 material, via T6 heat treatment method so that the waterproof carport has good anti-corrosion performance in convenient construction, and can be applied to high wind and snow area, which is suitable for projects with high waterproofing requirements or roofs of sun rooms. This waterproof carport has been put into use for a 350KW project in China, from which we get good feedback from our client for its easy to use and waterproof performance.
