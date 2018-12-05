Hungary Becomes Photon Energy’s Second Largest O&M Market
Including Photon Energy Group’s proprietary portfolio of 11.5 MWp of PV power plants to be operating by year-end 2018, the deal brings the Group’s Hungarian O&M business to nearly 26.8 MWp
Amsterdam - 5 December 2018 - Photon Energy Operations HU Kft. (the ‘Company'), the Hungarian O&M subsidiary of Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN), today announced that it has signed a 15-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) agreement with owners of 28 PV power plants - currently under construction - with a combined generation capacity of 15.3 MWp.
The 28 PV power plants are located in Monorierdő in the vicinity of the town of Monor where Photon Energy plans to construct eight PV power plants for its proprietary portfolio by mid-2019, delivering substantial synergies in the provision of O&M services across all 36 PV power plants. Photon Energy will provide comprehensive O&M services including plant monitoring, performance management as well as preventive and corrective maintenance at all 28 facilities.
All 28 PV power plants in Monorierdő are expected to be operational by the end of 2019Q1. Once up and running, the Company will be providing O&M services to 26.8 MWp of PV power plants in Hungary, turning the country into the Group's second largest O&M market.
ABOUT PHOTON ENERGY
Photon Energy N.V. is a global solar power solutions and services company covering the entire lifecycle of solar power systems. Since its foundation in 2008 Photon Energy has built and commissioned more than 50 MWp of solar power plants across two continents and supplied the technology for many more projects. Photon Energy's O&M division provides operations and maintenance services for over 230 MWp worldwide. Photon Energy is headquartered in Amsterdam and has offices across Europe and Australia. For more information please visit www.photonenergy.com.
Featured Product
Solar FlexRack - TDP 2.0 Solar Tracker with BalanceTrac
Solar FlexRack's latest solar tracker technology bundles an advanced tracker design with a full team of seasoned engineering and installation experts at your service. The next-generation solar tracker delivers a package of features that both enable increased energy yields for commercial and utility-scale solar installations, and significantly reduce project risks. That translates to smart installation cost-savings across your project budget.