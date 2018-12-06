South Korea Renewable Energy Summit 2019 | 17-18 April, Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated With Pullman, Seoul

South Korea Renewable Energy Summit 2019 will be held on March 13th - 14th in Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated With Pullman, Seoul. The summit will include the Conference, Exhibition, Sub-forum and project match-making forum, which will create an idealistic platform for the international players to connect with the local firms in South Korea. More about the Organizer Neoventure Corporation is an independent investment advisory agency based in China assisting international investors identify investment opportunities in emerging market. The footprints of Neoventure's business spread across the region inclusive of some of the hottest investment destinations as Vietnam, Myanmar, Singapore, Turkey etc. be held on March 13th - 14th in Hanoi, Vietnam. The summit will include the Conference, Exhibition, Sub-forum and project match-making forum, which will create an idealistic platform for the international investors.

17-18 April, Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated With PullmanSeoul, South KoreaLack of natural resource, over 98% is imported for the energy utility in South Korea. In order to adjust the energy structure, South Korea focused more on renewable energy and confirmed to develop renewable energy in future. South Korea has abundant solar radiation and wind resource which is a outstanding location for renewable energy exploration.In place of Feed-in-Tariff, South Korea set up the "Renewable Portfolio Standards" in 2012 to push forward renewable energy development and hope to establish a whole mature renewable market with a completed value chain, especially in solar energy and offshore wind energy. Besides, MOTIE published the "Renewable Energy 3020" target for future South Korean energy market. South Korea will achieve 63.8GW installed capacity in 2030 plan including 58.5GW solar power energy and wind energy. Over 48.7GW will be installed between 2018 - 2030 and 110 billion US$ will be invested in solar and wind energy. Around 2.5GW offshore wind energy and 14GW solar power energy will be installed before 2020. In this booming renewable market, more projects and opportunities appear for investors, EPC contractors and suppliers.What SKRES 2019 can provide is not only the market intelligence, but also the opportunities to connect with those capable local partners to push forward Korean renewable energy market together.SKRES 2019 Highlights- 30+ Exhibitors- 20+ Hours of Networking- 30+ Professional Speakers- 300+ ParticipantsSKRES 2019 Schedule PlanningConference & Exhibition (17-18 April, 2019)-300+ professional participants from Government & Regulators, Power Utilities, IPPs, Project Developers, EPC Contractors, etc.-30+ exhibitors will showcase the advanced technologies, produces and capacities.-The best opportunity to learn first-hand information and explore business in South Korea's renewable energy sector.Project Match-Making Forum (17-18 April, 2019)-The ideal occasion for project owners, sponsors and other potential partners to host one-on-one discussion for potential cooperation to kick-start the development of the wind project.About NeoventureNeoventure Corporation is an independent investment advisory agency based in China assisting international investors identify investment opportunities in emerging market. The footprints of Neoventure's business spread across the region inclusive of some of the hottest investment destinations as China, India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Laos PDR, Indonesia, Nepal and elsewhere.The main focus of Neoventure's business is in the power infrastructure sector. Neveoventure has been following the development of Vietnam's infrastructure sector since 2010. We have successfully organized 3 renewable energy investment in Hanoi, HCMC and Nha Trang respectively in the past 2 years with a total number of participants exceeding 1,000 and successfully advised two renewable energy acquisition deals in the past 6 months with the total capacity of 349MW.Neoventure is dedicated to supporting keen investors and developers for successful development and investment in South Korea's renewable energy sector.Should you have any other enquiry about this event, please feel free to contact Ms. Joy Zeng via joy@neoventurecorp.com for more details.We do look forward to your participation!