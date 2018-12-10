DCARBONISE LAUNCHES, JOINING ALL-ENERGY 2019

Dcarbonise, an energy customer focused event, is launched today and will be running alongside All-Energy 2019, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference, at the SEC, Glasgow on 15 - 16 May 2019.



Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland and will focus on energy efficiency, low carbon heat and low carbon transport solutions.All-Energy's Event Director, Jonathan Heastie of Reed Exhibitions, the organisers of the annual event said: "The creation of Dcarbonise recognises the continuing evolution of All-Energy as it approaches its 19th edition."All-Energy will now fully concentrate on its renewable power heritage, one which it has upheld for almost 20 years since its launch in 2001, with Dcarbonise focussing more on the energy end-user rather than the generator and supply chain. Accommodating extra space in the SEC, the new event will incorporate the latest solutions for energy efficiency and low carbon heat, as well as a larger, dedicated area, showcasing low carbon and smart transport technologies, including an â€˜Arrive and Drive' test drive feature where visitors can take test drives in low carbon vehicles. The Dcarbonise conference will incorporate the Smart Urban Mobility Solutions stream which includes low carbon transport sessions."The Scottish Government's minimum energy efficiency requirements for privately rented properties come into effect on 1 April 2020. This is a major trigger for the creation of Dcarbonise. It means that domestic private sector landlords with small property portfolios; non-domestic landlords; and the public sector are the primary target audience for our energy efficiency and low carbon heat hall.This event will also appeal to private sector landlords with larger property portfolios; local authorities; commercial businesses; architects and designers; the wider supply chain as well as trade bodies.Dcarbonise will also host a central â€˜hub' consisting of Energy Saving Trust, Home Energy Scotland, Zero Waste Scotland and Resource Efficient Scotland where attendees can come to meet representatives from each of the organisations in the form of an â€˜advice clinic'.There will also be a full range of demonstrations; quick fire seminars, workshops and 1-2-1 meeting opportunities on the exhibition floor.Further information on all aspects of All-Energy and Dcarbonise, including exhibiting and sponsorship, is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com . The Call for Papers for All-Energy and Dcarbonise is currently open on both websites with a deadline of 20 December 2018