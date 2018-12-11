Highview Powerâ€™s Liquid Air Energy Storage Named Technology of the Year by BusinessGreen Magazine

LONDON - 11th December, 2018 - Highview Power, the global leader in long-duration energy storage solutions, announced today that its proprietary liquid air energy storage technology took top honours at the 2018 BusinessGreen Technology Awards. Highview Power's innovative long-duration energy storage system, which is installed at the Pilsworth plant in the U.K., was nominated for and selected as the Smart Grid Technology of the Year. Highview's liquid air energy storage was later chosen over every other category award winner to receive the event's most prestigious award â€” Technology of the Year.



"There were many very impressive companies and technologies that were finalists at this year's BusinessGreen Technology Awards, so to be named not only the Smart Grid Technology of the Year but also the overall Technology of the Year is quite an honour," said Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Highview Power. "Liquid air energy storage is a transformative technology that is today enabling 100 percent clean energy to finally become a reality. While I am highly appreciative of the recent awards Highview has won, I very much look forward to making even more exciting announcements in the near future."The BusinessGreen Technology Awards are the UK's most prestigious celebration of the best cutting-edge technologies and innovators that are working to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, low carbon economy. Now in their fourth year, they annually recognize the country's leading green technologies and are rigorously judged by a panel of sustainability professionals and green economy leaders. Highview's liquid air energy storage was selected Technology of the Year over fellow winners from the following categories: Automotive Technology, Biotechnology, Building Technology, Circular Economy Technology, Fast Track Technology, Future City Technology, Supply Chain/Logistics Technology, Transport Technology, and Renewable Energy Technology."Congratulations to Highview Power on winning Technology of the Year," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "We received a record number of entries across all categories, but their long-duration, clean energy storage system stood out to the judges because of innovation, successful execution at the Pilsworth plant, and ambitious plans to ensure liquid-air energy storage plays a central role in the clean and smart energy grids of the future."Highview Power's proprietary cryogenic energy storage technology makes use of a freely available resource - air - which is cooled and stored as a liquid and then converted back to a gas generating energy that powers turbines and produces electricity. This is the only long-duration energy storage solution available today that can deliver anywhere from four to over 12 hours of power, is scalable with no size limitations, has no geographic constraints, and uses no exotic metals or harmful chemicals. A liquid air energy storage plant has a lifespan of 30 to 40 years and comprises mostly steel, which can easily be decommissioned and the steel recycled at the end of life. Highview Power enables critical operations for utilities and independent power producers by delivering the lowest cost clean energy storage solution for large scale, long-duration applications.Highview Power also recently won a Regen Green Energy Award in the Clean Energy Innovation category.About Highview PowerHighview Power is a designer and developer of a proprietary cryogenic energy storage technology that delivers reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage to enable a 100% renewable energy future. Its proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and can deliver anywhere from 20 MW/80 MWh to more than 200 MW/1.2 GWh of energy. Developed using proven components from mature industries, it delivers pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: www.highviewpower.com###Media ContactWendy PrabhuMercom Communicationswww.mercomcapital.comHighviewPower@MercomCapital.com+1.512.215.4452