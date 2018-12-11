RGS Energyâ€™s POWERHOUSEâ„¢ Partner Risen Ranked Among Top Three Solar PV Module Manufacturers

Risen Energy (China - Shenzhen: 300118) reported on November 19, 2018 it has been listed by Exawatt Power Rankings as a top three solar PV module manufacturer for the second quarter of 2018. This achievement reflects Risen Energy's outstanding success in developing industry-leading PV module technology and delivering professional project services.



"We are now fulfilling purchase orders from RGS to enable them to meet their customer demand," said Bypina Veerraju Chaudary, Risen Energy's chief sales and marketing officer. "We have begun manufacturing solar components and wire harness connectors for POWERHOUSE™ and expect to increase our production schedule in the coming months. Our deep experience working with new technology makes us ideally suited to help RGS continually improve and reduce the costs to manufacture POWERHOUSE™."Dennis Lacey, RGS Energy's CEO, commented: "We believe our POWERHOUSE™ customers will have the peace of mind knowing that the solar component is made by utilizing Risen's expertise, delivered by a strong Tier 1 solar manufacturer. Using technology developed by the Dow Chemical Company and parts supplied by a stellar partner such as Risen, we believe that our solar shingle enables us to offer unsurpassed value proposition in today's market place."About Risen Energy Co.As a tri-decade high-tech enterprise, Risen Energy has more than 45 key business core technologies, and has established a national level photovoltaic laboratory, which is independent and received CNAS certification. The laboratory can carry out 54 project tests according to EC61215, IEC61730-2 and UL1703, and provide support for the design, development and quality control of the company and other photovoltaic enterprises.Risen Energy's products are exported to more than 30 countries and regions such as Europe, America, South Africa and Southeast Asia. Moreover, Risen Energy provides professional PV product, technology and focused solutions to customers, encircling mutual goals and building long term solar relationships. For more information, visit risenenergy.com.About ExawattExawatt brings together experts in technology, market research and management consulting to provide custom consulting and research services on the PV and energy markets. Providing market analysis, industry intelligence and forecasts that are accurate, targeted and timely. The information you need, when you need it, to drive smart business decisions.Exawatt's proprietary forecast models combine detailed market analysis with a deep understanding of the technical issues at play in all facets of the PV value chain, from polysilicon manufacturing to downstream project development.For more information, visit exa-watt.comAbout RGS EnergyRGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE) is America's Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. RGS Energy also sells, designs and installs traditional retrofit solar systems for residential homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities.For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.RGS Energy is the Company's registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name "Real Goods Solar, Inc."